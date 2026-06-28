“He should have told us”: FWAW’s Logan reacts to Jason and Kimberley’s history

While Farmer Wants A Wife usually matches up strangers, this year, Farmer Jason had a history with one woman.

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Kimberley made a late entrance to the farm as an intruder, and fans were surprised when Jason immediately recognised her.

Turns out, Kimberley and Jason had exchanged messages over the years, though they had never met in person before then.

It ruffled feathers when Jason took Kimberley back to the farm to join Poppy and Logan, and she appeared to get a frosty welcome, even before their history had emerged.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Logan has broken her silence on the scenes, insisting things were not as icy as they seemed on camera.

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“From the last episode, when Kimberley did rock up, I can understand that we did come across as unwelcoming and upset,” she tells us.

Logan has reacted to Kimberley’s arrival on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We definitely weren’t unwelcoming; we were upset, and we were very awkward in that five minutes or two minutes of what was shown, but we definitely welcomed her.”

Logan praises Kimberley for coming in as an intruder, admitting it would have been particularly hard for her, given there were only two women left on Jason’s farm.

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“She was funny and fun and lovely, and it would have been really hard for her to get to the farm,” she says.

“As an intruder, I would have hated that. I don’t think I’d have handled that as well as she did.”

As for Jason and Kimberley’s history? Logan says she would have preferred to have found out from Jason, rather than Kimberley.

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“I thought that Jason should be the one to tell us that, definitely,” she admits.

“Like coming from her, she didn’t want any secrets or whatever her reason was. I would have preferred Jason to tell us.

“It just made it seem like it was this bigger thing than what it was because she went behind Jason’s back to tell us.”

Logan admits she wishes she’d found out about Kimberley and Jason’s history directly from him. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Despite this, Logan insists all the girls got on well on the farm, and she wishes more of their playful moments together had been shown on camera.

“We played like games at night, and like we got on so great off camera, and it’s just annoying that you don’t actually see that part,” she explains.

Watching the show back, she also reveals that there was much more to her and Jason’s early connection than meets the eye.

“For me, watching it back, it’s like he doesn’t even know I exist,” she says of their early interactions, insisting they actually spoke a lot more than is shown.

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She says she was very drawn to his family values during the application process, adding, “He seemed genuine and a really nice guy.”

Three women – Jessie, Jessica and Beth – all chose to leave Jason’s farm early, and while that might seem like a positive thing for Poppy and Logan, she insists otherwise.

“With the other three leaving, it was actually worse for us,” she tells us.

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“I think I did say in an episode that we were default. He had no option [but] to send anyone home; they left by themselves.”

No doubt that uncertainy played into both Poppy and Logan’s minds, some of which we see play out on the farm.

So, will the arrival of Kimberley change things for the two women? We will have to wait and see.

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