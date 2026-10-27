All the signs Archie and Lilibet will cameo with Meghan on Junior MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle is coming back to Australia, and the big question is: Will Archie and Lilibet join her?

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The Duchess of Sussex, 45, will star as a judge on Junior MasterChef Australia following her cameo stint on the main 2026 series.

Meghan will be heading Down Under to film in the coming months, with rumours swirling about whether Prince Harry and their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will join her.

After Harry, 42, made a brief cameo on Meghan’s one-off episode of MasterChef Australia this year, royal watchers aren’t ruling out a return for the Duke.

And there’s even a chance that Archie and Lilibet could play a role in the popular cooking competition.

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Scroll down for all the telling clues.

Archie and Lilibet have shared Meghan’s passion for cooking, so will they appear on MasterChef? (Credit: Archewell)

Meghan’s statement

In her statement announcing her new role, Meghan made a rare reference to her two children.

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!” she gushed.

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The remark has led to speculation that Archie and Lilibet could be playing a role on Junior MasterChef Australia.

Meghan has begun featuring her children more on social media, so could it be that she is going to get them involved on her new TV journey?

Even if they don’t appear on the show, there is a chance they could feature in the form of a video or phone call, particularly given the family’s love of cooking.

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Cooking videos

Meghan rarely features her children on her social media but one of the rare exceptions has been for cooking videos.

The youngsters featured in a November 2025 video showing the family helping to prepare Thanksgiving community meals with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles.

While their faces weren’t shown, the children got involved in preparing vegetables for the meals.

Meghan also shared a video of Archie and Lilibet helping her make Thumbprint Cookies for The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2025.

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Lilibet has also acted as a jam taste-tester for Meghan’s As Ever produce, while both children have featured in rare family videos in the kitchen over the years.

Meghan has described cooking as the Sussexes’ “love language”, and Lilibet, in particular, has a real passion for cooking and baking.

The Duchess altering her strict offline rule for the family cooking content has left royal watchers wondering if her kids could play a similar role on Junior MasterChef.

Meghan often shares videos of Lilibet baking. (Credit: Instagram)

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The “Junior” decision

It is also a telling move that Meghan will be joining the Junior edition of MasterChef, rather than the standard, adult competition.

Could it be that she opted for the family-friendly “junior” version to pave the way for a natural cameo from Archie and Lilibet?

While she tends to keep her children off social media, they could be included in a cooking video without showing their faces.

Meghan has certainly been sharing more glimpses into her family life in recent months, with photos and videos of her children exploring the UK.

MasterChef could be the perfect opportunity to further showcase what the Sussexes’ home life is really like.

Prince Harry made a cameo when Meghan was last on MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Harry’s cameo

Meghan has been no stranger to a MasterChef cameo opportunity, with Harry making a surprise appearance on the 2026 series!

During her judging stint, producers interrupted the judging to say Meghan was receiving a FaceTime call.

While on the call, Meghan introduced Harry – who was in Canberra at the time – to the contestants and showed them the dishes she was judging.

According to royal insiders, the cameo was carefully curated to give fans an insight into their relationship dynamic, so another could be on the cards.

“It’s clear this is one of Meghan’s dreams to be on a show like this and Australia was always going to be a big push for As Ever,” an insider told us of Harry’s cameo at the time.

“Harry and Meghan’s opportunities are drying up in America, and they are looking further afield, hoping his leverage as a royal will endear them to countries associated with the UK.”

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