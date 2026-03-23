Meghan Markle makes major move to bring As Ever brand to Australia

Meghan Markle has made a major step towards bringing her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to Australia.

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The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is due to make her first visit to Australia in eight years with Prince Harry next month, and that’s not her only plan in the country.

Ahead of their arrival, Meghan has registered 12 trademarks in Australia for As Ever in a sure sign she is planning to bring the brand Down Under.

According to Hello!, Meghan filed with the Australian Government’s intellectual property office in September 2024, with her application being approved in June 2025.

Meghan Markle could be set to bring her As Ever brand to Australia. (Credit: Netflix)

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The filings are believed to cover products including skincare, candles, gardening, clothing, jewellery, homeware and gardening products.

It also refers to podcasts, hinting that Meghan could be returning to the podcast world after her first two ventures, Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder.

Her major move could open a brand new market up for As Ever, which is currently only sold in the US and online.

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Netflix originally partnered with As Ever to distribute its products in America, but the brand has now split with the streaming service to “stand on its own”.

Meghan’s spokesperson has told ITV News that there has not been any decision about expanding As Ever into Australia, saying it was merely “speculation”.

Harry and Meghan will visit Australia next month. (Credit: Getty)

Why are Meghan and Harry coming to Australia?

Harry and Meghan are due to arrive in Australia in mid-April for a four-day visit, their first to the country since 2018.

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They will be taking part in several “private, business, and philanthropic engagements,” their spokesperson confirmed in early March.

The couple, who reside in California, will spend time in Sydney and Melbourne during their brief trip from April 17-19.

Meghan will also attend a “girls weekend like no other” with Jackie O Henderson and Gemma O’Neill’s Her Best Life podcast.

They last visited Australia in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

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Meghan’s other events include an in-conversation event and a gala dinner at the InterContinental Hotel at Coogee Beach.

Tickets start at $2699, while the VIP experience, which includes a seat at the front two tables at the gala dinner and a group table photo with Meghan, costs $3199 per person.

It has not been confirmed whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be joining their parents on the trip Down Under.

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