EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle’s Australia trip rocked by damaging email leak

NEED TO KNOW Meghan Markle’s upcoming Australia trip has reportedly been rocked by a damaging email leak.

upcoming has reportedly been rocked by a damaging email leak. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be trying to find out who revealed details of her Sydney appearance early.

is said to be trying to find out who revealed details of early. Meghan and Prince Harry are set to headline separate events in Australia in mid-April .

are set to headline separate events in . The leak comes as the couple’s partnership with Netflix has reportedly come to an end.

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The Duchess of Sussex should be busy planning for her upcoming visit to Australia, but New Idea hears, instead, she’s fretting over a damaging email leak.

“She was horrified when word got out, ahead of the official announcement, that she would be appearing at a women’s retreat in Sydney,” our source says.

“She likes to be in control, and the chaotic announcement about her arrival was anything but polished.”

The Sussexes are headed Down Under. (Credit: Her Best Life)

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Meghan, 44, and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, 41, will headline separate events here after they arrive in mid-April.

Meghan is the guest of honour at the Her Best Life Retreat and gala dinner in Sydney, while Prince Harry will speak at a workplace mental health summit in Melbourne.

“While a leak about the trip isn’t the end of the world, Meghan’s losing sleep at what else could come out about her and Harry’s private dealings,” our source says.

“She is on a mission to find out who leaked the information. It’s made the working environment around her office very tense.”

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They’ll appear at events in Sydney and Melbourne in April. (Credit: Getty)

If a mole is briefing about dealings inside Camp Sussex, it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The leak emerged as it was announced that the Sussexes’ lucrative partnership with Netflix is now completely over. The streaming giant opted not to renew her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, after just two seasons, and has now withdrawn financial support from her lifestyle brand As Ever, which was part of a separate deal.

“Some of the things Meghan talked about with Netflix over the years could be damaging if they ever came out,” our source says.

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There have long been rumours that Meghan had allegedly informally pitched a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2027.

Even a whisper of that, the source says, is enough to “enrage” Meghan’s brother-in-law, the Prince of Wales.

Meghan’s Netflix contract ended in 2025 and has not been renewed. (Credit: Netflix)

Last year, Vanity Fair also published an article that shockingly claimed Meghan could offer up a divorce memoir or tell-all, should she and Harry separate. Our source says this allegedly retained Netflix’s interest in Meghan’s As Ever project, on the basis that the streaming giant would get first dibs on any post-divorce interview.

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When their Spotify deal ended in 2023, a comment by an executive calling the Sussexes “f–king grifters” was also leaked, which was “not great for their brand”, our source adds.

As a result of the recent chatter, Meghan will now “tighten up her staff non-disclosure agreements”, our source says. “But whether that’s enough to halt the leaks remains to be seen.”

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