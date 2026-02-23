Why Prince Harry relented on showing Lilibet – and what it means for King Charles

NEED TO KNOW Prince Harry’s decision to show Lilibet publicly has fuelled speculation of a major family compromise.

decision to show publicly has fuelled speculation of a major family compromise. The move may pave the way for a long-awaited reunion with King Charles .

. Meghan Markle is reportedly hesitant about returning to the UK.

is reportedly hesitant about returning to the UK. Royal tensions with William and Kate could reignite if Harry arrives with the children.

Advertisement

After teasing a reveal of her children’s faces on social media for months now, the Duchess of Sussex finally relented and showed the clearest glimpse yet of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in a new Valentine’s Day post.

New Idea can report this wasn’t a mere slip-up either.

According to a source, there is “no way” that Meghan decided to show Lili’s face without her husband, the Duke of Sussex’s, “expressed approval”.

But, the question remains – why now?

Advertisement

Lili was front and centre in the Valentine’s Day post. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple’s circle, says the source, are buzzing because it seems as if the pair have finally come to an agreement about Prince Harry taking Lili and her brother, Prince Archie, back to the UK.

They add that Harry may have relented on his stance regarding showing the children on social media as “a kind of compromise” with Meghan, 44, who is not keen to return to England.

Advertisement

Harry, 41, has always had reservations about showing his children’s faces publicly.

In fact, mere days before Meghan shared the Valentine’s Day photo of Harry and Lili cuddling, he said in a podcast interview that “parents should be really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online”.

Despite this, he is also desperate to take Lili, four, and Archie, six, home to spend time with his ailing father King Charles, 77.

The couple’s Christmas card shared a glimpse of their kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“Harry expects his security detail to be reinstated any day and he’s worried about the King’s health, so it’s now a big priority to take his kids home as soon as possible. That could be why he relented,” the source shares.

If Harry doesn’t return to the UK prior, “which is possible”, our insider says, he’s definitely expected there in September to preside over the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards.

“That trip presents a good opportunity for the whole family to cross the Atlantic, if Meghan agrees,” our source says. “But there’s every chance that, now Meghan has had a win in terms of showing one of the children’s faces on social media, Harry may make the trip himself with the kids sooner rather than later.”

William and Kate are “wary” about Harry’s return, our source says. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

While Charles is eager to reunite with the grandchildren he hasn’t seen since 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “steeling themselves” for Harry’s inevitable arrival.

“They know that if he lands with the children in tow, there will be a huge and unwanted focus once more on their rift,” our source says.

But Harry’s not concerned.

“He’s excited about his kids finally having time with their Pa,” the insider says. “If he had to compromise in a big way to make that happen, it’s one he can live with.”

Advertisement

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.