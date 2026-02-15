EXCLUSIVE: Harry desperate to bring Archie and Lilibet home to UK

NEED TO KNOW Netflix recently cancelled With Love, Meghan, after two seasons amid poor viewership.

The couple, who married in 2018, are reportedly “not on the same page anymore” in their professional lives

Meghan’s focus on being as visible as possible in Hollywood to bring in more projects is causing tension with Harry, who prefers to stay out of the public eye.

Advertisement

Six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left behind royal life in the UK for a fresh start, on their own terms, in California, things haven’t gone to plan.

With reports emerging that Netflix are officially ‘done’ with the Sussexes, it seems the couple need to find new ways to create an impact that maintains their place on the A-list – and also funds their lavish lifestyle.

But the issue, New Idea hears, is that Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, “are not on the same page about how to make that happen anymore”.

Meghan was a guest at the Fifteen Per Cent Pledge Gala. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

“Meghan is convinced that, if she can continue to build her As Ever brand, that will solve their problems,” our source says.

“She’s also keen to be visible at high-profile events to reinforce the narrative that everything is as it should be in their world.”

Meanwhile, Harry, says the source, is “distancing” himself from his wife’s Hollywood ambitions, because “he’s not convinced it’s what he wants.”

While Harry joined Meghan at the Sundance Film Festival in January to promote Cookie Queens, the girl scout documentary they executive produced, onlookers noted he “seemed uncomfortable and disengaged” at times.

Advertisement

The film is a passion project of Meghan’s, who was a Girl Scout. New reports allege Netflix passed on acquiring the movie for distribution, after not renewing With Love, Meghan for a third season.

Then, last week, a solo Meghan attended the Fifteen Per cent Pledge Gala in LA.

“She turned up in full-kilowatt Hollywood glam,” our source says. “That very much signalled she’s not going anywhere, with or without the backing of big brands like Netflix.”

She was “in her element”, our source says. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harry apparently remained at home in Montecito with their kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

“Harry’s losing interest in walking red carpets with Meghan or schmoozing Hollywood types,” our source says.

“His waning interest in that aspect of their lives may be a source of tension.”

According to a new cover report by Heat magazine, the couple “are on different paths in their professional lives. While Meghan is still focused on Hollywood, Harry is pouring all his energy into Invictus and securing speaking gigs.”

Advertisement

He’s also determined to reconcile with his family and spend more time in the UK.

Harry is trying to repair his relationship with the King. (Credit: Newspix)

“Harry is desperate to take the children home,” New Idea’s own source adds.

“But that is not a priority for Meghan. There is a real fork in the road coming up for them. They can continue on separate paths professionally, as currently seems to be the strategy, or they can try to find common ground.”

Advertisement

But what that may be remains to be seen.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement