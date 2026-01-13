EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes’ charity crisis: Spotlight piles pressure on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have hoped for a fresh start in the new year, but it looks like all their problems – and some additional, unpleasant ones – have followed them to 2026.

New Idea hears their newly rechristened foundation Archewell Philanthropies is potentially facing investigation by US authorities.

“They’ve been told it’s not if, but when, Archewell will be audited by the US Internal Revenue Service,” our source reveals.

The pair have a lot on their plate right now. (Credit: Getty)

Such an audit could be triggered when non-profit organisations run up large, unspecified costs, disperse fewer charitable grants than previously and/or have a financial deficit.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that, in 2024, Archewell recorded total expenses of $7.5 million, while taking in donations of $3.1 million. It gave out $1.8 million in grants during that same year.

According to our well-placed palace source, “it’s that significant ballooning of expenses that could’ve set off red flags with the authorities.”

While there is absolutely no suggestion of any wrongdoing, it can’t be denied that the financial issues relating to Archewell are a massive headache for Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44.

The organisation also restructured at the end of last year, resulting in the loss of three staff.

Harry’s aide and Archewell boss James Holt (left) resigned ahead of the change. (Credit: Getty)

Shortly afterwards, one of Harry and Meghan’s most trusted aides, Archewell’s chief executive James Holt, resigned. He had worked for Harry since 2017 and been the charity’s boss since 2021.

“That was a huge blow,” our source says.

Other issues that are carrying over into 2026 include Harry’s ongoing battle to reinstate his full, taxpayer-funded security detail, when in the UK. The provisions are currently under review by the British government.

Harry’s also expected back in the UK this month, to give evidence in a high-profile court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

“Any visit to the UK comes with the expectation that Harry will meet with his father, King Charles,” our source says.

King Charles plans to keep his distance from Harry on his latest visit to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

“But the British press, including The Telegraph, are reporting that Charles is expected to keep his distance from Harry while the case proceeds because he doesn’t wish to be linked to the proceedings.”

Despite Harry’s wish for reconciliation with his family, that will remain stagnated if Charles won’t see him while he’s in London.

“It’s an intense time for Harry and Meghan,” our source adds. “And the pressure shows no sign of letting up.”

