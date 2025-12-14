EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to reconcile with estranged father

NEED TO KNOW Thomas Markle has recently had his leg amputated in a “lifesaving surgery” in the Philippines.

A letter written by Meghan was delivered to Thomas’ bedside as he recovers in hospital, a spokesperson has confirmed

Meghan and her estranged father have reportedly not spoken since 2018, and she will not be flying overseas to visit him in person

After seven years of estrangement, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has finally reached out, via a letter, to her sick father, Thomas Markle.

But despite her father’s grave health crisis, New Idea hears that Meghan, 44, has no plans to travel to her father’s side – and is “no closer” to fully healing their rift.

Recently, Thomas, 81, underwent a leg amputation procedure in a hospital in the Philippines following a life-endangering medical emergency. Thomas moved there this year, from Mexico, and lives with his son, Thomas Jr.

Thomas was rushed to hospital in the Philippines. (Credit: Backgrid)

Amid all this, Meghan’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, is proving to be an unlikely advocate for forgiveness in the situation.

“Prince Harry is actually pushing for Meghan to reconsider her feelings about reconciling with Thomas, on two fronts,” our source explains.

Firstly, Harry, 41, is well aware that snubbing her ailing father at the same time as her Netflix With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration special airs – which promotes family togetherness – is causing “Meghan to be crucified online”, says our source.

Secondly, Harry is trying to make amends with his own father, King Charles, who has cancer. He thinks family reconciliations on both sides are a must because “time is running out”, adds the source.

Meghan’s dispute with her dad began when he sold paparazzi pictures of himself in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding. Thomas also shared the contents of a letter Meghan wrote to him.

“She just can’t forgive him,” our source says.

It’s believed Thomas was treated at The University of Cebu Medical Center for a blood clot in his left leg, which required its amputation. He gave an interview shortly afterwards to the Daily Mail, in which he begged his daughter to see him “one more time before he dies”.

Harry Is pushing for forgiveness, our source says. (Credit: Getty)

But despite his pleas, Meghan remained home in Montecito with her children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. Thomas has never met his grandchildren or Harry.

Shortly afterwards, reports emerged that Meghan had in fact emailed her father after his operation, but as he doesn’t use the medium, he did not receive her message.

A few days later, Meghan’s team made it known that she had then written to Thomas and that he was in possession of the note.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” our source says. “But Meghan doesn’t seem ready to let bygones be bygones just yet.”

