Meghan Markle to sell $64 candles as part of new Holiday Collection

Six months after the first products from her As Ever lifestyle range went on sale, Meghan Markle has confirmed that the brand will release a holiday collection, despite Christmas being two months away.

In an email sent out to her mailing list on October 28th, the Duchess of Sussex said that despite Christmas being over a month away, she had decided that the holiday season should start “now.”

“If As Ever has a holiday season, it officially starts now,” the announcement email reads.

“From the moment the first fall apple is ready to pick till we’re clinking glasses to ring in the new year, we’re happily wrapped in a beautifully busy world of hosting, gathering, and gifting,” it continued.

A collection of new and old As Ever products is part of the 2025 Holiday Collection. (Credit: As Ever)

What’s in the As Ever 2025 Holiday Collection?

There are 14 products in the As Ever 2025 Holiday Collection, including several existing products like the As Ever Raspberry Spread ($12), Orange Marmalade ($12), Herbal Hibiscus Tea ($14), Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea ($14), and Herbal Peppermint Tea ($14).

Making mention of the home Meghan shares in Montecito, California, with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the email wrote that every product was designed to share “the joyful, welcoming feeling the holidays bring to our founder’s family home.”

A range of new, festive products and gift sets are also part of the collection, including a Signature Fruit Spread Gift Set ($42), Honey Duo Gift Set ($62), two signature candles ($64 each), a Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit ($16), Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit ($16), and lastly a 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut ($89) from the Duchesses’ wine range.

While critics have questioned the high prices of some of the products, the holiday collection is likely to sell out fast if previous As Ever releases are anything to go by!

Is Meghan Markle launching a cosmetics line?

The update comes after the 44-year-old seemingly hinted at making a move into beauty through her As Ever brand after posting a reel to Instagram of herself applying two unbranded lipsticks.

“On her Instagram reel, the make-up lined up on her dressing table was unbranded or had the brand labels obscured, which felt deliberate,” an insider shared with The Mail on Sunday.

“The fact that she didn’t want to promote or reveal any other brand is a big clue that she’s gearing up to promote her own range eventually,” they continued.

