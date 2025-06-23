Meghan Markle has been busy creating new products for her As Ever empire and has now added wine to her brand.

Advertisement

After teasing that her items were going to be restocked this month, the Duchess of Sussex said that some new products were also going to be added.

In her latest As Ever newsletter, which was released on June 21, she unveiled her Nappa Valley rosé.

Meghan Markle has added rosé to her As Ever product range. (Credit: As Ever)

“There’s something else we can’t wait to share – our debut As Ever rosé,” she explained.

Advertisement

“With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining, and will be available for purchase on July 1st.”

It is the first alcoholic drink she’s added to her lifestyle brand.

Along with that, she also announced her new apricot spread and a limited-edition orange blossom honey.

Meghan Markle revealed some of her As Ever products during the first season of With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

What did Meghan Markle restock from As Ever?

After her first batch of items sold out in an hour, Meghan brought back some popular products.

“We are pleased to share that many favourites from our debut As Ever collection are back – and we’ve added something new,” she wrote in the newsletter.

“We hope you find some special treats that bring extra joy to you and your loved ones.”

She brought back three different herbal teas, her flower sprinkles, the crepe baking mix, and the shortbread cookie mix.

Advertisement

Along with launching her new rosé , Meghan Markle also brought back some popular As Ever products. (Credit: As Ever)

However, all of the items sold out once again in a matter of hours.

“Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again!” the As Ever Instagram page posted with a picture of the new rosé.

According to InStyle, the brand’s inventory was increased “nearly 10 times” for this second drop.

Advertisement

“While we did significantly scale up quantities, the demand has consistently outpaced our projections,” a spokesperson told the publication.

“This is both exciting and challenging—we’re continuing to work with our partners to find the right balance between maintaining our quality standards and meeting the desire for As Ever product.”