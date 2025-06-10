Meghan Markle could be gearing up to take her love of food, hosting, and hospitality to the masses.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly trademarking her business, As Ever, for “hospitality services”, such as hotels and restaurants.

The publication reported that it could include accommodation, the “provision of food and drink,” and temporary lodgings.

With this next potential venture, she could serve her recipes, such as those she showcased on her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan to paying customers.

During the series, she entertained guests and showcased her passion for hosting and being creative in the lifestyle space.

She welcomed guests such as Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, her long-time makeup artist Daniel Martin, and chef Roy Choi.

“When I have someone stay, one of my favourite things to do is prep the guest room,” she said during the series. It has since been renewed, and it’s tipped to air later this year.

She also showcased products from her As Ever product range, such as her flower sprinkles. Her other products, such as jams and honey, sold out shortly after they were first released.

Brand experts reportedly told The Sun this next career move aligned with her “lifestyle business image”.

At the time of publication, Meghan has not commented on this report nor confirmed it.

For the Duchess, her return to lifestyle has been a joy.

She originally launched the business as American Riviera Orchard, which was then renamed to As Ever in February 2025.

“‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’,” she shared in a video announcing the name change at the time.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” she continued.

