Meghan Markle has revealed whether or not she will ever write a memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about it on The Jamie Kern Show in what was her first-ever guest podcast appearance.

When asked if she would write another book after The Bench became a New York Times bestseller, Meghan said she was open to it.

“Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sorts of tips,” she said, following the success of her As Ever products and her show With Love, Meghan.

“Something like that, I think, could be really fun,” she said. “Of course, children’s books are great. And then I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

Meghan Markle has opened up about whether she would ever write a memoir. (Credit: Getty)

Other memoir rumours

This is not the first time people have speculated about a memoir by the Duchess.

In 2023, multiple royal sources reported that Meghan Markle was planning a “Meghanaissance” with another book.

Tom Bower, the author of the Meghan and Harry book Revenge, revealed to The Times that the new memoir would be “Meghan’s truth.” He said she’d “undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view.”

“What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that’s a goldmine,” Bower claimed at the time.

It followed speculation that she would also return to Hollywood after her reappearance in Suits.

In an interview with The Cut in 2022, Meghan revealed the true reason behind her and Harry’s return to England during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan has enjoyed creating content in the food and lifestyle space. (Credit: Netflix)

It turns out they went back to pack up their belongings from Frogmore Cottage, their former UK residence.

Speaking about how the cottage remained mostly untouched since their family moved, Meghan explained, “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here’s all my socks from this time?”

It was her comments on her journal that fans picked up on at the time, speculating that the rediscovered journal would inspire a juicy tell-all.

A source also confirmed to The Sun that Meghan’s journal would be full of her experiences with the royal family, both the good and the bad.

“She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day, it would surely be dynamite,” they explained.

The source also added that the journal was “boxed up and shipped back to Montecito” once it was rediscovered.

Harry’s memoir was released in January 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Following in Harry’s footsteps

Her potential memoir would follow her husband Harry’s own memoir Spare, which was released in 2023 and became an instant best-seller.

Published by Penguin Random House, the “intimate and heartfelt memoir” is described as “accurate and wholly truthful” by the Prince himself, who also added that the book shows him “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Royal author Margaret Holder also revealed to The Sun the potential drama that could ensue if Meghan released a book.

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn,” she said.

“She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”

