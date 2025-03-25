If you’ve eyed off Meghan Markle’s wardrobe during her Netflix series, we have good news for you!

The Duchess of Sussex has marked a new chapter in her career by starting a store with her favourite fashion pieces. It seems she’s taking inspiration from her incoming podcast called Confessions of a Female Founder!

Mindy Kaling demanded details about Meghan’s clothes during With Love, Meghan, and it seems like she’s not the only one who wanted to emulate her style!

“Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week,” the Duchess wrote in an Instagram story with the link to the store in late March 2025.

The shop currently includes items such as jewellery, tops, loungewear, dresses, shoes, sunglasses, jumpers, and blouses.

Meghan has launched a store after showcasing her style on With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan built the online store via the Shop My platform, which allows curators to curate a list of product recommendations people can buy from.

When people go to her store, they see the following message: “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love – I hope you enjoy them!”

And it gets better – some of the items can be bought from stores in Australia! From J. Crew at The Iconic to a classic trench coat from Uniqlo, we have trawled through the store so you don’t have to.

See our favourite picks below, and where you can buy them in Australia.

Top 7 items from Meghan Markle’s store

(Credit: Theory) 01 Theory Etienne Blazer in Good Wool $799 at David Jones A black blazer is a wardrobe essential. No wonder Meghan Markle put this piece in her store. Shop Now

(Credit: Anine Bing) 02 Anine Bing Carrie Tailored Pant (Black) $390 at David Jones Tailored pants are always a go-to classic. Shop Now

(Credit: Ray-Ban) 03 Ray-Ban Aviator Classic $187.20 (was $234) at Sunglass Hut A classic set of sunglasses is a must in your wardrobe. Also available at: $304 at Myer (polarised lenses) Shop Now

(Credit: Brochu Walker) 04 Brochu Walker Aaron Pant $303.74 (was $673.44) at Revolve Clothing Get comfy and lounge around in these pants! Shop Now

Credit: Brochu Walker 05 Brochu Walker Amara Blouse $243 (was $673.44) at Revolve Clothing This blouse emulates chic without even trying. Shop Now

(Credit: St. Agni) 06 St. Agni Petit Woven Trapeze Bag – Black $449 at St. Agni This bag is practical, stylish, AND classic! Shop Now

Credit: Reformation 07 Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt $225 at Reformation You cannot go wrong with a white linen shirt! Shop Now

