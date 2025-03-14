A year since she relaunched and rebranded her Archetypes podcast after cutting ties with Spotify, Meghan Markle has announced a brand new podcast – Confessions of a Female Founder.

Taking to social media on March 14, Meghan shared the exciting news.

“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, and tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?),” she penned.

The first episode of ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ will air on April 8th. (Credit: Lemonada)

It was only last March that the mother-of-two took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that she had struck up a commercial partnership with Lemonada Media and would be re-releasing Archetypes.

“Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” read a statement from the company at the time.

“Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time.”

The announcement also debuted a new look for Archetypes, with the originally green lettering and colour scheme replaced with pink tones and the Lemonada logo.

Meghan’s rebranded podcast. (Credit: Lemonada)

In February 2024, Meghan confirmed that she had officially cut ties with Spotify and signed a new podcasting deal with Lemonada Media.

The news was announced by the Duchess of Sussex via a statement posted to her official website that she shares with her husband Prince Harry.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” the 43-year-old said at the time.

“Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

The mother-of-two added that Archetypes would be re-released through Lemonada, and that a “dynamic new podcast” was also “well in the works”.

‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ was first hinted at by Meghan in March 2024. (Credit: Getty)

In 2020, Meghan and the Duke of Sussex signed a multi-year 32 million-dollar partnership with Spotify and their production company, Archewell Audio. with the goal of building a “community through shared experience, narratives, and values”.

In 2022, 12 episodes of Archetypes featuring the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton were released on Spotify.

However, just a year later it was revealed that all involved parties had “mutually agreed to part ways” and that Meghan was looking forward to developing “more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform”.

Lemonada CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer previously said that the business felt “beyond honoured” to be trusted by the royal to “help democratise access” to the Archetypes podcast.

“Meghan’s talent as host, creator, and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

