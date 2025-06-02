Prince Harry “desperate” to change family name to Spencer

An explosive new report has revealed that Prince Harry once explored changing his family surname to his mother, Princess Diana’s maiden name – Spencer.

The Mail on Sunday broke the news on June 1st, revealing that the father-of-two had previously sought advice from his uncle Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, about implementing the name change.

However, following a brief period of discussion that took place in person on a rare visit by the Duke of Sussex to Britain, the Prince was informed that such a change would be all but impossible due to the “insurmountable” legal hurdles.

“They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,” a friend of Harry’s told the publication.

Prince Harry was informed that changing the last name of his children would be an incredibly complex legal feat. (Credit: Getty )

Royal author Tom Bower has previously claimed that Meghan wanted nothing more in life than to be more like Diana.

“If the name change had succeeded, Meghan’s daughter, who is believed to have met the King only once, would have become Lilibet Diana Spencer, a more fulsome tribute to Harry’s late mother,” he wrote in a recent royal biography.

While Prince Harry doesn’t have an official surname, Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname available to the descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Combining the Royal Family’s name of Windsor and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s adopted surname, it’s a name that both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet currently share on their birth certificates.

On the Royal Family’s official website, the children are listed as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The Sussex family could have been known as the ‘Spencer’ family if Harry had his way! (Credit: Instagram)

While Mountbatten-Windsor is a surname that technically Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could also claim through her marriage to Harry, she is more frequently identified as ‘Meghan Sussex’ – similar to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh who is still frequently referred to as ‘Sophie Wessex’ due to her former title as Duchess of Wessex.

Speaking in episode two of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old, confirmed that she saw herself as ‘Meghan Sussex’ formally for the first time in a discussion with her guest Mindy Kaling.

“I share my name with my children,” she confirmed.

“I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go ‘This is OUR family name. Our little family name.”