The Duke of Sussex’s latest television tell-all might prove to be his final undoing. Prince Harry fired many unforgivable barbs during his explosive BBC interview on May 2, following the failure of his legal appeal against the British government to have his security reinstated.

The salvo of claims left his father, King Charles, “aghast”, a source tells New Idea.

“He’ll find it hard to forgive Harry for this.”

Perhaps the most hurtful statement from Harry, 40, came when he said, “I don’t know how much longer my father has – he won’t speak to me.”

“There’s no reasoning with him,” a source says of Harry following his BBC interview. (Credit: BBC)

Charles, 76, continues to be treated for an undisclosed cancer.

So, for Harry to speculate about Charles’ health – and inadvertently suggest it could be worse than what’s being said – is “beyond belief”, our source says.

In the interview, Harry also painted the monarch as unfeeling and claimed Charles was responsible for endangering Harry and his family by not stepping in to reinstate his security, despite being constitutionally unable to do so.

“This has ignited outrage at the Palace,” our source says, adding that Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales are “especially furious”.

The King is said to be “furious” with Prince Harry. (Credit: Getty)

For months, Camilla, 77, has feared her husband is working too hard. On March 27, Charles was hospitalised due to side effects caused by his ongoing cancer treatment.

“The last thing he needs is to be made Harry’s punching bag,” our source says.

In the week following the interview, the King attended numerous official events. While they were already in the diary, it was “as if Charles was trying to prove a point,” our source says.

“He wanted to show that it was business as usual for him.”

Harry continues to send shockwaves through the Palace. (Credit: Getty)

Just days after Harry’s interview aired, the BBC admitted to a “lapse in standards” for allowing his claims to air, without including a response from Buckingham Palace or the British Home Office.

It was a humiliating rebuke for Harry, but by then the damage had been done.

“It’s unlikely Prince William will ever have anything to do with Harry again,” our source says.

“Now, it seems Charles is sadly on the same page.”