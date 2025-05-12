Zara Tindall hints at reconciliation with Prince Harry

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has spoken candidly about the “struggles” the royal family is experiencing in the wake of Prince Harry’s recent BBC interview.

Advertisement

Taking to the stage at a flashy sporting club lunch at Quaglino’s restaurant in St James, London, in early May, the 43-year-old spoke candidly about her royal relatives and the strain in the relationships some of her family members were experiencing with one another.

Zara and her husband Mike have always shared a close bond. (Credit: Getty)

“It is very hard to see from the outside,” the mother-of-three admitted.

“But, 100 percent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do,” she added.

Advertisement

While it’s unclear what exactly prompted Zara to open up about her family, many royal watchers have speculated that her comments come amidst her cousin Prince Harry’s desire to reconcile with his reportedly estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William.

As she drew further comparisons between the royal family and a normal family, the Olympic silver-medallist added: “Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other.”

The royal then made mention of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whom she described as “amazing and an inspiration” to all.

Advertisement

“We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here anymore.”

Prince Harry and his cousin Zara have not been photographed together since King Charles and Queen Camilla’s historic May 2023 coronation. This doesn’t however mean they have not been in contact.

Zara isn’t the first of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren to extend an olive branch to Harry, with Princess Eugenie also maintaining a “close” relationship with her now American-based cousin.

Princess Beatrice also reportedly reconnected with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January after privately sending a photo of her newborn daughter Athena to them shortly after she was born.

Advertisement