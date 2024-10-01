Princess Beatrice has announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli!

The Palace took to Instagram to share the happy news: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna,” the post read.



“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The baby, expected in March 2025, will be born 11th in line to the throne, with Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place.

Princess Beatrice announced she was expecting her second child in October 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Ever since her daughter Sienna’s birth in September 2021, Princess Beatrice has kept her life relatively private. Luckily for royal fans, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posts snippets of their life behind the royal curtain.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo have two children together: eight-year-old Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, who he shared with former fiancée Dara Huang, and their baby girl, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, two.

Who are Princess Beatrice’s children?

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Sienna was born on September 18, 2021, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She is currently 10th in the line of succession, after her mother Beatrice, and before Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s sister.

A family friend of the royal couple has previously told HELLO! that Sienna’s name is inspired by Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson’s, red hair.

“They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares,” the source told the publication.

Sienna celebrated her second birthday in September 2023, with her father sharing a sweet Instagram tribute on her special day.

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day,” he wrote in the caption.

Bea is married to property developer Edo. (Credit: Getty)

In 2022, the adoring mum was proudly showing off her gorgeous little girl on a day out in London. Sienna made her big public debut rugged up in a pale blue cardigan.

The cute 14-month-old joined her mum, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her big half-brother Wolfie on the outing. The trio met up with Nikki Shale, who is mum to Bea’s property developer husband Edo, for brunch at a snazzy Chelsea café.

“Onlookers were obsessed with sweet little Sienna,” a source told New Idea. “People couldn’t get over how much she looks like her mum. Those York genes are strong!”

Sources said that Sienna “worships Wolfie” and is “as cute as a button and such a happy, contented” child.

“Beatrice has taken so well to motherhood and stepmotherhood,” the friend said.

Wolfie’s parents Edo and Dana don’t reveal their son’s face on social media. (Credit: Getty)

Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi

Christopher Woolf, who has been nicknamed Wolfie, was born on March 28, 2016, to Edo’s then-girlfriend Dara Huang, an American architect and designer. Edo and Dana were engaged up until they separated in 2018, establishing joint custody of Wolfie.

Wolfie lives with his mum in London, however, as Dana splits time between London and Hong Kong for work, he spends time with his father when she is away.

Princess Beatrice has affectionately referred to Wolfie as her “bonus son” as she talked with HELLO! about homeschooling him during lockdown.

“I’ve felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures,” she said. “It was a huge learning curve for all of us.”

Wolfie made his first royal appearance in June 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Wolfie made his first family Christmas royal appearance in 2022 as we walked hand-in-hand with his stepmom during their annual walk to the holiday church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. This marked only the second time he’d stepped out publicly with the royal family.

His first appearance was in June of the same year when he joined them for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.