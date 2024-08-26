Lady Louise Windsor has reportedly “fallen in love” with Army Cadets and is making plans to serve her country.



If Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, decides to enlist in the military, she will be the first Windsor woman to do so since the late Queen Elizabeth.

The 20-year-old has been studying at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s alma mater, University of St Andrews in Scotland. She is about to start the third year of her studies.

Louise is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother. (Credit: Getty)

A friend of Louise allegedly told The Sun that she has been talking about her future military plans during her time at the university.



“She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country,” the friend told the publication. “She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”



The young royal is currently receiving paid military training as a member of St Andrews’ University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC) in which she undertakes Reserve Officer training modules as she studies.



The training is designed to work in conjunction with her degree and allows her to learn the necessary skills to set her up for a career in the military following her graduation.

Queen Elizabeth was 18 years old when she enlisted in the military. (Credit: Getty)

Her drive to join the militarily is expected to have been influenced her close relationship with her grandmother, the Queen, who joined he Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945.



She was first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.



Louise, who is also eighth in line to the throne, is very open about her goals to pursue a career in the military. In fact, her LinkedIn page reads: “I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law.”