Scotland’s University of St Andrews was famously the backdrop for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ fairytale romance. Now it appears their cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, has also found a rumoured boyfriend in the Scottish institution’s hallowed halls.

The 21-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is thought to be dating fellow student Felix da Silva-Clamp.

While he is the son of British solicitor Jonathan Charles William da Silva-Clamp, he also has strong ties to Australia thanks to his mother Kendall Clamp.

From 2017 to 2022 he lived here, attending high school at the prestigious Melbourne Grammar School. He also worked at a bistro in Cowes, Victoria, called Ânerie in the same town where The Block 2024 was filmed.

This happy snap was taken of the young couple during a University awards night. (Credit: Instagram)

And now, the young couple are reportedly considering moving to Sydney for a year abroad, where they will study at Macquarie University, and spend time with Felix’s Aussie relatives.

“She’s exactly halfway through her degree course and this is the point where students decide whether they want to study abroad or remain in Scotland,” a royal insider shared with the Daily Express recently.

In July the pair were seen together for the first time during the horse trials in Sandringham, where Louise was competing.

At one point, she took Felix for a spin in her carriage, with Hello! reporting at the time that they were “very comfortable together”.

“They went for a couple of walks together in between her two events as well – they are clearly very close,” an onlooker told the publication.

Lady Louise Windsor is thought to have a boyfriend – Felix da Silva-Clamp. (Credit: Backgrid)

He and Louise initially bonded over their love of theatre, with the pair performing in a production called Dragon Fever earlier this year, which was put on by the university’s theatre group.

Meanwhile, it seems Felix has won the approval of Louise’s parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

He was seen chatting to Sophie at the horse trials as Louise prepared to compete.

Then he joined Louise and Edward, 60, the following day to watch Sophie, 59, take part in the event.

Louise loves carriage driving just like her late grandfather, Prince Philip. (Credit: Getty)

“Felix and [Sophie] looked very at ease with each other,” the onlooker shared with Hello! at the time.

“They turned up in the car just 10 minutes before Louise’s first event and watched her eagerly.”

News of Louise’s romance comes after it was reported that she might shun becoming a full-time working royal in favour of a more quiet life.

Commentator Alison Lancaster told GB News that Louise, who is studying English literature, “likely knows she would be mercilessly analysed under the world’s biggest microscope – her looks and relationships, etc. Every candid moment is a potential PR bonfire to contain.”

