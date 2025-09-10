EXCLUSIVE: Lady Louise set to tie the knot with Aussie boyfriend

It looks like Peter Phillips isn’t the only royal cousin heading down the aisle.

Mere weeks after Peter announced his engagement to nurse Harriet Sperling, speculation is rife that Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor could soon be following suit!

Sources exclusively tell New Idea that things are heating up with her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, with many suspecting a proposal could be right around the corner.

“This isn’t just some university romance,” one source says of the pair, who are both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

“Louise and Felix are in a love bubble and can’t imagine life without each other. But all talk of an official engagement has been hushed up until after they graduate.”

Could the wedding bells chime for Lady Louise and Feliz da Silva-Clamp soon? (Credit: Getty)

Felix, who spent some of his youth in Australia, was recently spotted watching Louise compete in the National Carriage Driving Championships in Essex on August 30.

The pair have been linked for about two years now, apparently sharing a love for theatre.

However, her parents, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are a bit apprehensive about Louise possibly being a young bride, as their daughter is just 21.

The palace insider tells us that Sophie, 60, is “getting a little nervous that things might be moving too fast”.

We hope Lady Louise opts to re-wear her mother’s wedding tiara! (Credit: Getty)

“She and Edward were in their thirties when they got married,” the insider reveals. “As far as Sophie is concerned, she’d like to see if they feel the same without bonding over English literature and drama clubs every day.

“If it’s the real deal, there’s no reason to rush things, but it’s hard to object when you see how close they’ve become.

“Sophie and Edward genuinely like Felix and think he’d be a wonderful addition to the family. He worships Louise and treats her with the utmost respect and admiration.”

