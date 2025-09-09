Prince Harry makes rare comments about fatherhood upon return to UK

Prince Harry has candidly reflected on fatherhood and how his life changed after having children.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, raises his two kids – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – in California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

He has made a rare solo trip back to the UK this week to attend the WellChild Awards and mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

While his family remained in the United States, Harry proved they were still at the forefront of his mind as he made some rare comments about his two children.

Prince Harry made some rare comments about his family at the 2025 WellChild Awards on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking at the WellChild Awards, which recognises the courage of seriously ill children, Harry shared his sympathies with any families going through such a difficult time.

He recalled how his own life completely changed after becoming a father for the first time.

“I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes,” Harry told HELLO!.

“It’s emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you’re expecting your own kids, that’s when it really hits you.”

Harry also reflected on the moment he choked back tears at the 2019 WellChild Awards, where he spoke soon after he and Meghan, 44, discovered they were expecting their firstborn, Archie.

“I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids,” he candidly shared.

Harry has been a patron for WellChild for 17 years and regularly attends the annual awards ceremony.

Harry is raising his two children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – with his wife, Meghan Markle in the US. (Credit: Getty)

As well as appearing at the WellChild Awards on Monday, Harry also paid a private visit to Queen Elizabeth’s burial site in Windsor.

Straight after touching down at London’s Heathrow Airport, he went to lay flowers for his late grandmother at St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest in 2022.

He arrived in the UK on September 8 – the third anniversary of the Queen’s passing.

In the coming days, Harry is also due to visit Nottingham for further official engagements.

In the city, he will reportedly visit the Community Recording Studio and announce a Children in Need donation.

On Wednesday and Thursday, he will then attend private receptions and meetings with other charities and patronages.

Harry also met honorees – including nine-year-old Gwen Foster, recipient of the Inspirational Child 7-11 accolade – at the WellChild Awards. (Credit: Getty)

However, it is not believed that he will see his family, with Prince William reportedly refusing to entertain any reunion after their estrangement.

In fact, William has his own busy schedule of royal engagements this week, which directly conflicts with Harry’s own.

William carried out an engagement in Sunningdale on Monday with his wife Kate Middleton to mark the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

He is then due to visit youth organisation Spiral Skills in Lambeth before traveling to Cardiff to visit a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation.

Meanwhile, King Charles remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and attended a church service with Queen Camilla at Crathie Kirk on Monday.

Harry and Meghan rarely speak about their two children publicly or share photographs of them. (Credit: Getty)

It has been reported that no meeting between Harry and his father has been scheduled over the coming days.

The King is not believed to have seen Harry since February 2024, when they briefly met following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

However, Charles is said to be open to reconciling with Harry after reports that their respective aides met in London in July to broach the subject.

Harry has also made no secret of the fact that he wants to reunite with his family and said he “misses” the UK after relocating to the US.

