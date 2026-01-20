Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh and previously the Countess of Wessex, was born in Oxford in 1965.

Sophie married Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s youngest child, in 1999, and officially became a member of the royal family.

The full-time working royal, 61, is known for being both an under-the-radar style icon and Queen Elizabeth’s favourite daughter-in-law.

Sophie is married to Prince Edward (Credit: Getty)

Who is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh?

Despite being born in Oxford, the Duchess of Edinburgh moved to Kent with her family at an early age, beginning her schooling at Dulwich College Preparatory School in Cranbrook.

Sophie then went on to attend Kent College School for Girls, Pembury, before completing her education at West Kent College.

The Duchess entered the realm of Public Relations and worked for a variety of firms before opening her own agency which she co-ran for five years.

In 1987, 23-year-old Prince Edward met 22-year-old Sophie Rhys-Jones at Capitol Radio where she was working. At this time, Edward was dating Sophie’s friend.

Six years later the pair met again when Sophie was handling the publicity for one of Edward’s Real Tennis Challenge events… the two hit it off and the rest is history!

Sophie and Edward are pictured on their wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

Has Sophie become Duchess of Edinburgh?

Yes, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has become Duchess of Edinburgh.

On March 10, 2023, Prince Edward’s 59th birthday, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had given the title, Duke of Edinburgh to his youngest brother, Edward.

This title change consequently made Countess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Are Edward and Sophie still married?

Yes! Sophie and Edward got married in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.

It was on their wedding day that Queen Elizabeth bestowed the titles Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn upon Prince Edward.

Sophie then became known as Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex, holding this title for almost 24 years.

Sophie and Edward raised their children, Louise and James, away from the spotlight. (Credit: Getty)

Do Prince Edward and Sophie have a child?

Prince Edward and Sophie have two children together.

Their firstborn child, Lady Louise Windsor, 22, was born on November 8, 2003.

In the year following, the family welcomed a new addition with the birth of James, Earl of Wessex, 18, who was born on December 17, 2007.

Edward and Sophie decided to raise their two children “as the children of an earl” to support a more “normal” upbringing.

They are both entitled to use their full titles as adults, but neither Lady Louise nor James chose to do so when they turned 18.

“They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” Sophie told The Times in 2020.

William is said to be keen to adopt Louise and James to the full-time royal roster, but they have instead chosen civilian lives.

We loved this duo! (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Who was the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law?

Sophie and the late Queen were reportedly very close, prior to the monarch’s death in September 2022.

Royal expert Phil Dampier had previously told Royals Monthly that “Sophie has been a firm favorite of the Queen for some time”.

Their tight bond is said to have formed due to their similar interests. The Daily Mail previously reported that the pair regularly spend weekend evenings together at Windsor, indulging in old war films and historical documentaries.

Back in 2019, Sophie even referred to Queen Elizabeth as “Mama” during a speech honoring the work done by the Queen at a reception held to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Trust.

“Mama, when I have returned from my travels I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under the umbrella of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and the care of so many people working so hard to save and cure sight,” she said.

Sophie attended the Queen’s funeral in September 2022 to pay her respects to the long-serving monarch.

Sophie attended the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service for Diana. (Credit: Getty)

Did Diana and Sophie get along?

Sophie and Princess Diana surprisingly didn’t cross paths. Princess Diana died in 1997, just two years before their wedding.

While Edward and Sophie did meet for the first time in 1987, they didn’t meet again until 1993, the year after Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation.

Despite never having met, the two are often compared to each other. From their iconic blonde bobs to their iconic power suits and oozing elegance, we understand the comparisons!

Kate and Sophie share a sisterly bond. (Credit: Getty)

Do Kate and Sophie get along?

Yes, Sophie and Princess Kate share a close, almost sisterly bond, and are often seen together at events.

Royal experts have described Sophie as like a confident and older sister to Kate, and they are believed to have bonded over their similar backgrounds.

“They are both protective of their children. Sophie has had a young family, so she knows what it’s like trying to protect them while being in the royal world,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello!.

Kate is believed to have leaned on Sophie for support during her cancer treatment. She announced she was in remission in January 2025.

“She has found that Sophie is a true confidante and sounding board, and they have developed a mutual respect and an unbreakable bond,” biographer Claudia Joseph told The Sun.

