He may be the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, but Prince Louis certainly knows how to command attention. Every one of his royal appearances earns the seven-year-old a plethora of headlines and online comments about his cheeky antics.

Too young to understand royal protocol, we can’t help but laugh at Louis’ rebellious moments. Though, older sister Princess Charlotte might not be as amused – constantly reminding her younger brother of the proper etiquette.

Ever entertaining, we have rounded up the best cheeky moments of Prince Louis. From his funny faces to adorable dancing, scroll on if you’re in the mood to smile.

Prince Louis: cheeky moments in pictures