He may be the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, but Prince Louis certainly knows how to command attention. Every one of his royal appearances earns the seven-year-old a plethora of headlines and online comments about his cheeky antics.
Too young to understand royal protocol, we can’t help but laugh at Louis’ rebellious moments. Though, older sister Princess Charlotte might not be as amused – constantly reminding her younger brother of the proper etiquette.
Ever entertaining, we have rounded up the best cheeky moments of Prince Louis. From his funny faces to adorable dancing, scroll on if you’re in the mood to smile.
Prince Louis: cheeky moments in pictures
Family Christmas Card
2020
In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2020 Christmas Card, Louis stood out between his older siblings with his playful grin. Looking as though he was mid laughter, it’s clear the youngest royal is a natural in front of the camera.
Zoom call cameos
2020
During COVID-induced lockdown, not even the royals were immune from the clutches of Zoom calls. But, for William and Kate, virtual meetings weren’t easy with then-two-year-old Louis in the picture.
“For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button,” the Prince of Wales told the BBC at the time.
Trooping the Colour
2022
Standing front and centre next to his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis stole the show during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations. All eyes were on the then-four-year-old as he covered his ears, pulled faces, and pointed at overhead aircrafts from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Platinum Jubilee Pageant
2022
Perhaps Louis’ funniest faces came at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Sitting next to his mother, the youngest Wales child stuck his tongue out, and placed his thumb on his nose while wiggling his fingers. He even shushed Princess Catherine by placing his hand over her mouth, much to the amusement of the crowd.
The Big Help Out
2023
S’more please? While attending The Big Help Out volunteer event in honour of the king’s coronation, Louis helped make S’Mores around a campfire. And, boy, was he impressed with the results. The young prince was beside himself as he took his first bite of the marshmallow treat, earning him plenty of laughter from those around him.
Trooping the Colour
2023
Similar to his previous appearance at Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis stole the show when he returned to the balcony in 2023. The youngin pulled faces at the crowd and held out his fists as though he was a pilot. He even put his hand in front of his forehead in a salute gesture.
Christmas Carol Concert
2023
A younger brother’s duty is to torment his older sister, and Louis did just that at his inaugural appearance at the Christmas Carol Concert. During the event, the then-five-year-old couldn’t contain himself as he blew out Charlotte’s candle.
Trooping the Colour
2024
Little Louis was back in full swing for the 2024 Trooping the Colour, pulling even more faces and delighting onlookers with an adorable dance. It was Kate’s first public appearance since December 2023 due to her ongoing cancer treatment, and she appeared highly amused by her son’s antics. Big sister Charlotte, however, appeared less than impressed as she reminded him of the proper royal etiquette.
The 80th anniversary of VE Day
2025
Prince Louis was up to his usual tricks on the Buckingham Palace balcony. On May 5, the royal family gathered during their celebrations of VE Day.
The international day marks 80 years since World War Two ended in Europe and is marked on May 8. During the parade on the same day, the youngest royal teased his older brother George and appeared to mimic his mannerisms, even copying the way he smoothed down his hair!