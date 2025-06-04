Trooping the Colour is one of the most highly anticipated events on the royal calendar, and 2025 is no exception.

A time of tradition, the eyes of the world will be turned to Buckingham Palace on June 14, where the British royal family are expected to make a rare group appearance together as they watch the event unfold.

While the number of royals who appear on the balcony has shrunk over the years to just working royals, we are sure the photos that emerge will be just as lovely, especially if Prince Louis is in a cheeky mood!

Find out all about this year’s festivities below.

Trooping the Colour is a popular event on the royal calendar, especially when Prince Louis is in attendance! (Credit: Getty)

What is the purpose of Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is believed to have begun during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 and 1685.

By 1748, it was decided that the parade would mark the official birthday of the Sovereign, regardless of their actual date of birth, and it then became an annual event after King George II became the ruling monarch in 1760.

The festivities highlight the monarch’s links to the Armed Forces, and the festivities also showcase military pageantry. As part of the occasion, members of the royal family usually line the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

This year will be King Charles’ third Trooping the Colour as King, with the event traditionally held on the second Saturday of June.

Trooping the Colour marks the British King or Queen’s birthday, regardless of their actual date of birth. (Credit: Getty)

Who will be at Trooping the Colour in 2025?

In 2025, the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards will troop their colour in front of King Charles.

According to The Daily Express, more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will take part in the parade. It will also include 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards, who will line the processional route along The Mall, with more than 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.

An aircraft from the Royal Air Force (RAF) will also pay tribute to King Charles with a flight over London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the spectacle, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children.

It is unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the festivities, and haven’t been since 2022.

There has not been any confirmation if any other members of the royal family are attending, but we will have to wait and see!

King Charles and Queen Camilla are regulars at Trooping the Colour. (Credit: Getty)

How long does Trooping the Colour last?

While it is a momentous occasion, from beginning to end, the Trooping the Colour festivities take a little under two hours.

According to The British Army, it will start at 10.30am GMT which is 7.30pm AEST, and finish at 9.25pm AEST (12.25pm GMT). The fly-past by the RAF will take place at 1pm GMT (10pm AEST).

At the time of publication of this article, there has been no confirmation about where it will be broadcast in Australia.