Princess Anne says retirement “isn’t really an option”

Princess Anne has opened up about her recent accident involving a horse and has also given an insight into her future working life within the royal family.

Advertisement

The Princess, who is sister to King Charles and carries out regular official royal engagements, made the comments on a recent tour to South Africa.

Princess Anne carries out hundreds of royal engagements a year. (Credit: Getty)

No retirement program

During the two-day tour of Cape Town, Princess Anne was asked about her future plans and whether retirement was a possibility.

“It really isn’t written in, no. It isn’t really an option, no, I don’t think so,” she said.

Advertisement

“I don’t think there’s a retirement programme on this particular life.”

The Princess Royal has been named the hardest working royal four years in a row, and last year carried out 217 engagements as of November 2024 based on a Telegraph analysis.

Her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, famously worked right up until her death in 2022.

According to author Robert Hardman in his book ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’, the late Queen was still signing papers on the day of her death.

Advertisement

Princess Anne during her two-day to trip to South Africa. (Credit: Getty)

Every day is a bonus

The Princess Royal also commented on the recent injuries she sustained following a horse-related accident in June 2024.

Following the accident, Princess Anne required hospitalisation for a concussion. She also had to temporarily step down from royal duties while she recovered.

When asked if she remembered the accident, she replied “No, nothing.”

Advertisement

She said she could not even remember walking into the field where the accident occurred.

“I don’t have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way,” she said.

Princess Anne at Ascot Racecourse in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

However, she said the incident shows that you never know when something might happen from which you cannot recover.

Advertisement

Princess Anne denied any lingering health issues, quipping: “They haven’t been honest enough to tell me yet.”

And she is maintaining a positive outlook on life following the accident.

“Every day is a bonus,” she said.