Why Princess Anne rewears outfits older than her children

The Princess Royal, now 74, is famously stepping out in clothes she first wore in her twenties.

As well as the astonishing fact that her svelte figure hasn’t changed at all in that time, Anne’s outfits always feel bang up-to-date, with new accessories, reworked sleeves or hemlines, and modern twists.

A mere 35 years after its first outing, Anne chose this mustard coatdress to wear at Ascot with Andrew Parker Bowles. (Credit: Getty)

Veronica Cain, Anne’s live-in dresser, has dressed the Princess Royal since the 1990s. And she’s managed to cultivate Anne’s unique style. Anne’s recycled wardrobe isn’t just perfect for her royal duties and famously no-nonsense character, but it is also appealing to a younger audience.

It’s difficult to imagine the princess has much time – or patience! – for the frivolities of clothes shopping.

It seems she did it once, in the 1970s, and has called it a job well done!

She wore it first in 1980, when she was 30, & looked just as stylish (with a change of hat) at age 68. (Credit: Getty)

Anne’s bold colours, tailored silhouettes, and vintage-inspired prints are now being met with widespread acclaim. A lot of that is about the styling… and restyling. Veronica’s ideas, paired with Anne’s whirlwind approach to engagements, have hit a winning trend.

Today, when fast fashion and ‘disposable clothing’ are frowned upon, and sustainability is everything, Anne has gained an appreciative new young audience. They’re thrilled with her admirable and unique ways of recycling – some of her outfits have even gone viral on TikTok!

Doing double duty: from Royal Ascot in 1988 to St Paul’s Cathedral in 1995. (Credit: Getty)

The princess was born in the post-war years when rationing was still in place in Britain. And that frugal mend-and-make-do mentality seems to have stayed with her, despite the privileged Palace upbringing.

When asked about her habit of recycling, Anne once said: “A good suit goes on forever. If it is properly made and has a classic look, you can wear it ad infinitum. That economy was bred into me.”

