New Prince Andrew scandal engulfs royal family

The embattled Duke of York is facing intense scrutiny after being embroiled in a shock spy scandal that has surely sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace.

It has been alleged that the 64-year-old has close business dealings with a Chinese national, who has been accused of being a “Chinese spy.”

The man, who has not been named, was banned from U.K on national security grounds several years ago and lost an appeal that if won, would have allowed him to return to the country in March 2023.

The “spy” quickly became one of the Duke of York’s closest confidants. (Credit: Getty)

According to The Times, Prince Andrew had appointed the alleged “spy” in question as a “business advisor”, and promised him access to the highest levels of the royal family in what has since been described as a “serious breach of national security.”

The newspaper has reported that British security services found the man to be a member of the Chinese Communist Party who was employed by its United Front Work Department – an intelligence gathering organisation.

British broadcaster the BBC has also revealed that the man even received an invite to Andrew’s 60th birthday party in February 2020, and was told by the royal that he could act on his behalf to pursue financial opportunities in China.

The unnamed man was also reportedly invited into the royal estate at Windsor according to The Times. It is unclear if he mingled or met with other members of the extended royal family.

The monarch has little patience for his brother. (Credit: Getty)

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statement on the most recent scandal, however, a friend of the palace has revealed that King Charles’ patience is “wearing thin” in regards to his brother.

“He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy,” the insider shared with the Daily Beast.

Another source stressed how complicated it was for Andrew’s extended family amidst his ongoing misdoings.

“The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother,” they shared with The Mail on Sunday.

“There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have publicly distanced themselves from their father. (Credit: Getty)

It has been a controversial few years for the Prince, who stepped back from his public duties in 2019 after his widely criticised interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier and convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

New Idea notes that Prince Andrew has never been convicted of any crime, and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

In a statement released at the time, the royal said he continued to “unequivocally regret” his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”