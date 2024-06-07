Fergie defends Andrew amidst claims of feud with Charles

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has come to the defence of her ex-husband Prince Andrew when quizzed about his alleged feud with his older brother King Charles.

Royal sources have previously revealed that the brothers “fell out” after the monarch asked his brother to move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor in favour of the much smaller Frogmore Cottage just 15 minutes down the road.

It has been rumoured that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are eager to move from their current home at Adelaide Cottage (also in Windsor) to the much larger Royal Lodge.

Fergie has described herself as “very lucky” to be allowed to live in the royal residence. (Credit: Getty)

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge,” a royal source recently told The Times.

They added that Andrew was “taking longer than desirable” to “recognise the reality of the situation.”

Prince Andrew and the Duchess have lived at the Royal Lodge in separate wings since 2004 after signing a 75-year lease with the Crown Estate. They also share the property with their five Norfolk Terriers and the late Queen’s two corgis Sandy and Muick which the Duchess inherited.

Fergie has also revealed that she won’t be getting involved in the brotherly feud over the property. (Credit: Getty)

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the redhead was grilled over the conflict by journalist Martin Lewis for more information.

Bringing up the topic, Martin warned the 64-year-old that his next question for her would be a “bit of a damper” before asking “What’s going on with that?” in reference to her and Andrew being asked to move out.

Sarah responded tactfully in turn: “It’s not a Debbie Downer…I’m a guest, for a start. I’m a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest.”

“I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the safest place to be. Let the brothers discuss it between themselves.”

The Duchess is notoriously protective of her ex-husband, despite his controversies. (Credit: Getty)

The sovereign has reportedly considered restricting funds from the privy purse, including an annual £3 million security bill and the funds needed to maintain the Grade II-listed 98-acre property if Andrew does not comply with the move on demand.

He was however given a stay of execution in late 2023 when his ex-wife revealed she had been diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer.

While the historic property has a history which dates back to the mid-17th century, it wasn’t until 1931 that it received its first royal residents in the form of King George VI and the Queen Mother, and then the Duke and Duchess of York as a weekend retreat decades later.

Prior to her passing in 2002, the Queen Mother also used the property as a “grace and favour home.”