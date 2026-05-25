EXCLUSIVE: Home and Away just found its next star – James Stewart’s daughter

NEED TO KNOW Scout Stewart is being eyed for a possible role on Home and Away alongside dad James Stewart and future stepmum Ada Nicodemou.

alongside dad James Stewart and future stepmum Ada Nicodemou. Scout has inherited the acting talent of her mum, Jessica Marais , and could become a “scene-stealer” on the soap.

, and could become a “scene-stealer” on the soap. Writers are reportedly discussing a rebellious teenage character who arrives in the Bay ready to stir up trouble.

who arrives in the Bay ready to stir up trouble. James and Ada recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Scout for her 14th birthday.

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Talk about becoming closer each day!

Home and Away could soon turn into the ultimate family affair, with word around set that James Stewart’s talented teenage daughter, Scout, could be about to land herself a role in Summer Bay alongside her dad and future stepmum, Ada Nicodemou.

According to insiders close to the long-running soap, the idea of bringing 14-year-old Scout into the Bay has already sparked plenty of excitement behind the scenes.

Writers are reportedly eager to capitalise on the genuine chemistry the blended family already shares off-screen.

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James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou step out with James’ daughter Scout in Sydney recently (Credit: Media Mode)

“One idea floating around is a rebellious new teen who instantly shakes things up in the Bay,” one TV insider dishes.

“She arrives with attitude, secrets and a tendency to stir trouble everywhere she goes – exactly the kind of character viewers become obsessed with.”

But Scout’s potential casting isn’t just about her famous surname.

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Those close to production say the teenager has inherited serious star quality from her mum, actress Jessica Marais, who won fans over with Logie-winning performances in Packed to the Rafters, Love Child and The Wrong Girl.

“Scout has definitely inherited her mum’s acting prowess,” another source spills.

“She is confident, expressive and completely comfortable in front of the camera.

If she does sign on, she could be a total scene-stealer.”

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14-year-old Scout has serious star quality of her own. (Credit: Instagram)

Scout is ready for the spotlight

Proud dad James, 50, is said to be approaching the idea carefully, wanting to ensure Scout only steps into the spotlight if the timing feels right and the storyline suits her.

Still, friends say the actor is incredibly proud of the creative spark beginning to emerge.

James previously confirmed that Scout is interested in acting – she even used to help him learn his Home and Away lines!

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“James is incredibly protective, but he can already see how talented she is,” the insider adds.

“And Ada absolutely adores her. She thinks Scout has what it takes to become the next Margot Robbie.”

The family’s close bond has been on full display lately, too.

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James and Ada, 49, recently returned from a fun European getaway with Scout and Ada’s son Johnas, 13, sharing loved-up holiday snaps from Italy and beyond.

James and Ada’s families have recently returned from a European holiday. (Credit: Instagram)

How their blended family shows love

The pair also melted hearts when they posted a touching tribute to Scout for her 14th birthday on Instagram.

In the sweet post, James shared a black-and-white throwback photo cradling baby Scout, along with what appears to be a professional headshot, further fuelling the casting rumours.

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“It’s sooo wonderful to watch you turning into the beautiful, smart, confident, young lady that you are,” James wrote.

Ada quickly joined the celebrations, writing, “We love you, and we are so proud of you.”