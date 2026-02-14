Home and Away stars James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou are engaged!

Home and Away favourites James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou have announced their engagement, sending fans of the long-running Australian drama into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of February 15, Ada shared a sweet video with her 410,000 followers, in which she confirmed the happy news via a video of the proposal. James also shared the exact same footage to his own account, with the simple caption: “She said yes..✨”

In it, James is down on one knee, presumably pouring his heart out to his future bride. Ada then enthusiastically says yes before the couple cemented their engagement with a romantic kiss, during which James swept Ada off her feet and into the air!

James’ daughter Scout was also seen in the video, and was the first to congratulate her dad and step-mum on their happy news.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

The beloved co-stars, who first met on the set of the Australian drama series Breakers in 1998, confirmed their romance in July 2024 after photos emerged of the pair kissing in Sydney on Anzac Day.

Ada told Stellar magazine at the time: “Jimmy and I are together, yes. It’s only early days. It’s very recent and very unexpected. I’m super happy. It’s really lovely.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards in August and celebrated their first anniversary together in April 2025.

On Home and Away, their characters wed on-screen; Ada and James now will wed in real life! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Now, just over a year after going public, the pair are set to take the next step, with the couple confirming they are engaged to be married.

Friends, fans, and fellow cast members have been quick to congratulate the couple, with many taking to social media to share their excitement at the news, including longtime co-star and friend of the pair Lynne McGranger.

The pair became engaged on Valentine’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

“Oh my heart!! So thrilled for both of you!! Of course, Jimmy proposed, and you said yes!!! on Valentine’s Day!! Excellent news!! Wishing you guys every happiness always 🩷💙🩷💙🥂🥂💐🫶🏾🫶🏾🥰🥰,” she penned.

James, best known for his role as Justin Morgan on Home and Away, and Ada, who has played Leah Patterson on the show since 1999, have yet to confirm details of their upcoming wedding.