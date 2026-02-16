Sarah Roberts’ telling post amid ex James Stewart’s engagement news

Sarah Roberts has shared a telling Valentine’s Day tribute amid her ex James Stewart’s engagement.

Advertisement

Home and Away star James, 50, proposed to his partner, Ada Nicodemou, on Valentine’s Day, with the couple publicly announcing the news on February 15.

And Sarah has proven she is equally as loved-up as she shared her own Valentine’s Day tribute to her new partner, Jake Iesu.

It was a rare public display of affection for the couple, who tend to keep their relationship relatively under wraps and out of the public eye.

But Sarah didn’t shy away from gushing over her new partner as she shared photographs of them kissing alongside a lengthy caption.

Advertisement

Sarah Roberts has shared a gushing tribute to her new partner, Jake Iesu. (Credit: Instagram)

“Happy Valentine’s Day to: my cockacino barista, therapist, cleaner, masseuse, no. 1 cheerleader (apart from my Mum), chef, line reader, Uber driver, best mate – JI,” she penned.

Sarah also shared a telling comment about how she learnt “the hard way” about the importance of finding love with yourself before doing so with a romantic partner.

“And I also want to celebrate the love I have for my friendships…I think platonic love is underrated…I love you all & appreciate you all so much,” she continued.

Advertisement

“And if you are “by yourself” today, when I was single, I used to like thinking that being alone is not lonely, even though it feels like that sometimes.

“You are simply by yourself. You are WITH yourself. And what a great love story it is to fall in love with yourself, I had to learn the hard way & I’m still learning that if you fall in love with yourself first, then everything else will fall into line.”

The news of Sarah’s new romance emerged in June 2025, more than a year after she divorced her ex-husband, James.

Advertisement

Sarah has occasionally shared tributes to Jake on social media, but he generally tends to keep out of the public eye, with little known about their relationship.

Addressing their low-key relationship, Sarah previously told how Jake “values his privacy”.

“We go on adventures, drink martinis & tackle… I mean, travel the world together,” she said in an Instagram post last year.

“He values his privacy, so it’s like we’re undercover spies! He makes me feel like a Bond Girl, but one that is emotionally safe with a calm nervous system.”

Advertisement

Sarah was previously married to Home and Away’s James Stewart. (Credit: Instagram)

This is in contrast to her high-profile relationship with her former Home and Away co-star, James, who has now moved on with their castmate Ada.

Sarah and James started dating in 2017 and went on to tie the knot in 2019.

However, they separated in 2023, with Sarah later opening up on how she hadn’t been “happy” in some time.

Advertisement

“For a while I wasn’t the happiest chappy on the block, but I’m loving life at the moment,” she told the Herald Sun in August 2024.

“So much has changed. I don’t have any regrets […] I think (it’s good) if you can learn to grow, which is what I always wanted to do within my marriage.

“I wanted to do it with a team partner, and that’s going to be someone else now.”

James is now engaged to their co-star, Ada Nicomedou. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

After their split, James moved on with their Home and Away co-star Ada Nicodemou, who plays his on-screen wife.

Their relationship was made public when they were spotted sharing a kiss on Anzac Day in 2024.

And they have taken things to the next step, with James popping the question on Valentine’s Day 2026.

“I said yes!!!” Ada wrote on Instagram on February 15 alongside a video of the proposal.

Advertisement

It will be James’ third marriage, having previously been wed to Sarah, and prior to that, actress Jessica Marai.

Meanwhile, Ada has been married once before, to Chrys Xipolitas.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement