Home and Away star Isabel Lucas welcomes her first child

Home and Away star Isabel Lucas has welcomed her first child with her partner, Cyrus Sutton.

The actress, 40, took to Instagram on December 23 to announce that they had welcomed a baby boy into the world.

She shared a sweet image of her holding her newborn son’s foot alongside a lengthy caption about “angels”.

“Angels everywhere… In the signs and synchronicities, intuitive whispers, in the circles of support, in the water and nature’s intelligence,” she penned.

Home and Away star Isabel Lucas has welcomed her first child with her partner, Cyrus Sutton. (Credit: Instagram)

“Through all the beauty and the pain, softening fear into love. Opening up new fields of possibilities, bridges of light. Thank you to all the angels… seen and unseen, known and unknown.

“Thank you to our bright little son, we love you all ways.”

Her partner, American surfer Cyrus, also took to his own Instagram to praise Isabel for the “care” she has brought their son.

The filmmaker, 43, also revealed that they welcomed their baby boy into the world “a couple of weeks ago” in Byron Bay.

“We soon found ourselves on our way to celebrating a new beautiful life,” he penned.

“It’s been a whirlwind and we are joyfully navigating the challenges of child rearing in our rooted bi-hemispheric realities.

She shared a sweet photograph of her baby boy’s foot to share the news. (Credit: Instagram)

“So far so good, and watching Isabel become a mother has been deeply moving. I have enormous respect for her strength, grace, and the care she brings to our son.”

Isabel, who will celebrate her 41st birthday in January, announced her pregnancy in October.

“Sometimes words flow and sometimes the mystery is too vast. All that remains is to feel,” she shared on Instagram at the time.

“A new forever exists here. Among petals of silent wonder and pure love. Together we hold this miracle with tender heartful hands.”

In an interview with Stellar, Isabel also admitted she hadn’t known she wanted to be a mother until she met Cyrus, whom she met through mutual friends and went Instagram official with in August.

“I didn’t know that I wanted children until I met Cyrus. Being a parent in 2025 can be really tender, complicated and unnerving; the stakes have never felt higher,” she shared.

“Raising grounded, emotionally intelligent kids, even when the world feels shaky, is a big mission. But I think it’s a really beautiful service, a most worthy one.”

She rose to fame playing Tasha Andrews on Home and Away from 2003 until 2006.

Isabel starred as Tasha Andrews on Home and Away from 2003 until 2006. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since then, she has starred in Hollywood movies including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Red Dawn.

She was also believed to have dated Chris Hemsworth between 2005 and 2008.

