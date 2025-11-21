Home and Away legend Christie Hayes shares exciting family news

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses miscarriage. If you find this topic distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Former Home and Away star Christie Hayes has revealed that she’s welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The star, who lives in Tasmania, shared the exciting news on Instagram on November 20.

In the caption, she revealed that her name is Marigold May, whom she and her husband, Justin Coombes-Pearce, call “Goldie.”

Their “perfect angel” was born at 10:05 am, and they are “completely and utterly in love.”

“We wished and prayed for her for so many years, and were taught that love and belief really is the answer,” she wrote.

“Lots more to come, but for now, we are the happiest parents (and aunts, cousins, brothers, Grandparents) in the world.

Christie Hayes is overjoyed to have a baby girl. (Credit: Instagram)

“The day my daughter was born, the sunrise was even more perfect, the birds outside even sweeter, the love and joy the greatest we have ever known. xxxx 💕💕💕”

Justin also reflected that his daughter is “the most amazing gift ever received”.

“Goldie has my heart, and I have never been more in love in my life. Thank you, universe, for the greatest gift you could ever bless me with,” he wrote on Instagram.

Over the years, Christie has been candid about her struggles with IVF.

Once, she told The Hits show Dan and Christie that she “didn’t think it would work out.”

“You never think it’s going to when you’re doing IVF,” she said. “That’s the thing, you’re in such a painful time that you can’t see it working out, but sometimes it does.”

Christie Hayes has been candid about her fertility journey. (Credit: Instagram)

She also shared their heartbreak experiencing a miscarriage during one of their four IVF attempts.

She exclusively told New Idea that losing their baby “ripped” her heart out.

They were then successful with their fourth try.

Marigold is their first child together, and Christie shares two sons, Hendrix and Harley, with ex-husband Daniel White.

