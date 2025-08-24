Summer Bay royalty set to FINALLY return to Home and Away after 10 years

Good news for Home and Away fans, because two beloved favourites are making their way back to the show!

Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen are returning to the soap to let us know what their characters have been up to since their departure.

So, what can we expect from River Boys leader Darryl “Brax” Braxton and Erica “Ricky” Sharpe, aka, the love of his life?

Find out below.

Stephen Peacocke is loved for his role as the leader of the River Boys on Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What will happen when Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen return to Home and Away?

Their appearance will pick up where the couple left off, after they drove into the sunset in 2016.

To mark their highly anticipated return, the series will be shot entirely in Western Australia, in partnership with Tourism Western Australia.

It’s the perfect backdrop, especially when there’s plenty of drama to be expected!

“I’ll always be grateful to Home and Away for being the launchpad to my career, and I’ve got a sincere appreciation for the fans who’ve followed my work since,” Stephen said.

“When the producers asked if I’d revisit Brax, it felt like a fun opportunity – and one I think the audience will really enjoy. Filming in spectacular outback Western Australia is the icing on the cake.”

“Bringing Ricky back wasn’t something I’d ever expected, so I’m beyond thrilled to reunite with Steve and old friends at Home and Away,” Bonnie said.

“Exploring where Ricky and Brax are now, 10 years on, will make for a very special and compelling storyline – and I can’t wait for our WA filming adventure.”

Fans are thrilled that Bonnie Sveen and Stephen Peacocke are returning to Home and Away! (Credit: Channel Seven)

When are Bonnie Sveen and Stephen Peacocke returning to Home and Away?

You will be able to watch the special episodes of the duo reprising their roles in 2026.

Filming takes place across various locations in Western Australia in October, so watch this space for updates!