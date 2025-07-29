Is Nat Barr joining the cast of Home and Away?

With news Home and Away is set to film an unforgettable storyline in Western Australia from October, rumours are now swirling that a very well-known and much-loved Aussie TV personality may be joining the cast.

We hear producers have their hearts set on Sunrise host Nat Barr making a guest appearance on the popular soap when they film in Perth.

Nat’s hometown is of course Bunbury which is about two hours south of Perth.

While not much is known about the upcoming storyline and just which characters will take part, having someone like Nat involved would no doubt boost ratings even further.

When she’s not working, Nat enjoys heading back home to WA. (Credit: Instagram)

“Our cast and crew are beyond excited to be filming in Western Australia – a first for Home and Away,” series producer Lucy Addario said in a recent statement.

“It’s awe-inspiring beauty, diverse landscape and sheer scale make it the perfect backdrop for this huge storyline.”

If producers are lucky enough to convince Nat to jump on board, this wouldn’t be the first time the proud Western Australian has appeared on the show.

We would love to see Nat working alongside these famous Summer Bay faces. (Credit: Instagram)

Last year, Nat and her Sunrise co-host Matt Shirvington made a special cameo on the Channel Seven series in a crossover storyline that saw mega-fan Shirvo interview Hollywood actor Stevie Marlow, aka, Catherine Van-Davies.

In the scene, Shirvo crossed back to Nat who was live in the studio.

“As a kid who grew up watching Home And Away, it was all a bit surreal to be in Summer Bay with Alf Stewart,” Shirvo told 7NEWS.com.au after shooting the scenes.

Matt had a blast filming scenes for Home and Away last year with Ray Meagher, aka Alf Stewart. (Credit: Channel Seven).

“What a fun experience. The entire cast and crew were so welcoming and generous with acting tips and advice for this novice.

“I think this will be one of those things my kids are never going to let me live down!”

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac also made an appearance on the show in 2021 and so did former host David Koch in 2007.