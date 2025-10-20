EXCLUSIVE: Bec Hewitt’s Home and Away ex debuts new girlfriend after shady post

Bec Hewitt’s former Home and Away fiancé, Beau Brady, has debuted a new girlfriend, months after appearing to shade his ex in an Instagram post.

New Idea can reveal that Beau, 44, has been spending time with Sydney-based interior designer Sarah Bonett, with the pair seemingly going public on social media in recent weeks.

Last month, retired actor Beau, who played Noah Lawson on Home and Away, uploaded a series of photos with Sarah and her three children on what appeared to be a family camping trip away. In one photo, Beau sat on Sarah’s lap as they enjoyed drinks around a camp fire.

They also took a trip to the snow just the two of them, with Beau posting social media snaps from that getaway.

While it’s uncertain how or when Beau and Sarah met, the brunette beauty is no stranger to the entertainment business. Sarah worked as a stylist at various fashion magazines for many years, and is now the owner of her own interior design and decoration business based out of Balmain, Sydney.

Bitter break-up with Bec

The romance has been a long time coming for Beau, who once claimed deep regret about proposing to his ex, Bec.

“I look back at it now and realise proposing to Bec was one of the biggest mistakes I ever made,” he confessed in a 2010 chat with New Idea‘s sister publication, Woman’s Day.

“It was just a stupid, young mistake and if I had my time over, I would never, ever have proposed.”

In the same interview, Beau, who enlisted in the Australian Army Reserve in 2018, stated that he never had closure from his high- profile breakup from Bec, whom he dated for four years. They fell in love on the set of Home and Away, mirroring the romantic storyline between their characters Noah and Hayley.

“I’m only speculating, but in the end I’m still not really sure why Bec broke it off – maybe it was because I didn’t own a Ferrari!” he said.

From Brady to shady?

While Beau insisted at the time he was definitely not jealous of Bec’s lavish new life with her now husband of 20 years, Lleyton Hewitt, in February this year he re-posted an eyebrow-raising meme on Instagram that had many followers wondering if he was shading the happy couple.

“If you’re ever feeling sad, remember there’s someone out there dating your ex and thinking they found someone special,” the meme, which Beau shared in February, read.

Some wonder who Beau was referring to when he shared this Instagram post in February. (Credit: NEWSPIX, social media)

While Beau made no indication of which ex he might be referring to, he has previously spoken about resenting tennis champion Lleyton, 44, for wooing Bec, 42. In 2010 he said, “let’s face it, I’m a much better-looking dude than Lleyton”.

Beau also admitted that proposing to Bec had taken away the “purity of doing that again with someone else”. He even threw the diamond engagement ring he’d given her into the ocean!

Hopefully meeting Sarah has given him a change of heart.

