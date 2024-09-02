Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s eldest daughter Mia Hewitt is starting to forge a path in the music industry, and her famous mother is doing everything in her power to ensure it is a bumpless road.

Eighteen-year-old Mia recently took to the stage in Sydney as one-half of folk-rock duo, Father’s Favourite, alongside her friend Claudia Rose.

During the set, Mia looked every inch the aspiring rock star in her bohemian ensemble, and even sipped a glass of red wine between songs!

Mia’s folk-rock duo took to the stage in Sydney recently. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Mia has real stage presence and a great voice,” an onlooker told New Idea. “She was totally confident and comfortable on stage.”

A source tells New Idea that Mia’s parents are “nothing but supportive” as she books “the odd gig here and there”. Mia and Claudia also recently opened for Mia’s boyfriend Vanda Erich’s band, Liquid Zoo.

“Bec is offering up advice about how to be paid and negotiate her performances but also how to manage fame,” the insider adds.

Although Bec, 41, is best known as an actress, the former Home and Away star had a brief pop-music career. In 2003 she released a self-titled album under her maiden name which included the popular songs ‘All Seats Taken’ and ‘On the Borderline’.

Bec, then still Cartwright, released her debut album in 2003. (Credit: Getty)

The music industry is notorious for bad behaviour, but Bec’s experience means she is able to help Mia navigate it’s murky and dark side.

“Many forget Bec tried her hand at music. While it didn’t land her a Grammy or an ARIA, Bec built so many contacts and friends in the industry who have been able to guide Mia down the right path,” our insider explains.

“Bec knows how to deal with bad people, dodgy managers and doesn’t want Mia making some of the mistakes she made early in her career, like being too trusting or even being too optimistic about certain jobs. Bec has instilled a lot of pride into Mia and wants her always advocating for herself.”

Bec and Lleyton, 43, reportedly always encouraged their three children – Mia, Cruz and Ava – to pursue their own passions. But as fate would have it, the trio are keen to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Cruz, 15, is already a talented tennis player like his champion father, while both Mia and Ava, 13, are passionate about performing – just like Bec!