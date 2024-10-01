Months have passed since Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart confirmed their relationship, however, Ada has now shared further details about how their friendship transformed into romantic feelings.



The two have known each other for 25 to 30 years and yet, Ada told Mamamia’s No Filter that “there were no feelings for a really, really long time.”

“I was shocked when I started having feelings. There was this chemistry for the first time — this spark that happened that wasn’t there before and it was weird,” she said.

Just over a week after confirming their relationship, Ada had shared details about their “unexpected” romance.

“We’ve been friends for a very long time. It was very unexpected but we’re happy and it’s really lovely,” she said on the Hughesy, Ed, and Erin show.

Ada Nicodemou has shared details about her relationship with James Stewart. (Credit Instagram)

As co-stars on Home and Away – portraying married couple Leah and Justin – Ada stressed that she and James keep things professional on set.

“We keep it all very separate,” she said. “We’ve always been very comfortable working with each other.”

The actress confirmed their romance in July 2024 during an interview with Stellar magazine.

“Jimmy and I are together, yes,” the mother-of-one said.

Ada and James play married couple Leah and Justin on Home and Away. (Credit: Seven)

“At 47, you know what you want and what you don’t. It’s only early days.”

Ada and James first sparked romance rumours after sharing a kiss outside a Sydney pub on ANZAC Day, 2024.

Since then they have been spotted on multiple occasions with James’ daughter Scout. Ada also has a child, a son named Johnas.

James with his daughter Scout. (Credit: Instagram) Ada with her son Johnas. (Credit: Instagram)

The 47-year-old also supported James from the audience of Dancing With The Stars in July 2024.

While they’ve been Home and Away co-stars for seven years, Ada and James first while filming Aussie drama Breakers in 1998.

Their romance comes after respective breakups.

Ada is thought to have split from Adam Rigby at the end of 2023, while James’ ex-wife Sarah Roberts confirmed their divorce in April 2024.