Wedding joy! Home and Away favourite Adam Rowland is engaged

Home and Away star Adam Rowland has announced his engagement to his partner, Olivia Lewis.

The actor, best known for playing Remi Carter on the soap opera, popped the question during a romantic trip to Scotland.

He got down on one knee as the sun rose at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, and shared a photograph of the sweet moment on Instagram.

“Our favourite sunrise,” he captioned the post.

Home and Away star Adam Rowland is engaged to his partner, Olivia Lewis. (Credit: Instagram)

His Home and Away co-stars were quick to send their well-wishes in the comments section following the happy news.

Emily Symons, who played Marilyn Chambers on the show, wrote, “Congratulations to you both. How exciting.”

Jacqui Purvis, who has starred on both Home and Away and Neighbours, said, “Congrats!!!”

Maddison Brown, Juliet Godwin, and Angelina Thomson also sent sweet messages to the couple.

Adam and Olivia tend to keep their relationship private, and it is not known how long they have been dating.

Adam has played Remi Carter on Home and Away since 2021. (Credit: Getty)

Adam has starred as musician Remi on Home and Away since 2021.

He was recently involved in a tense storyline on the show, which saw Remi caught up in a shocking train crash.

The 2025 season finale ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, and his fate is still uncertain.

But viewers will only have to wait until January 19 to find out if the guitarist survives the horrific accident.

