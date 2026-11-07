Wedding bells? Katie Holmes’ boyfriend receives ultimate seal of approval

There’s been engagement talk for Katie Holmes and her artist boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky, and it seems he’s got the tick of approval from his future mother-in-law!

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Katie’s beloved mother, Kathleen, was seen arriving with the couple to the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York on October 29. Once inside the Lincoln Center, Kathleen smiled as she posed with the couple and friends.

The event is a cherished one for the mother and daughter, who have attended several times together over the years.

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky have been inseperable. (Credit: Getty)

While Katie, 47, has yet to open up about her four-month romance with Jason, 39, she’s let her social media do the talking – looking happier than ever at fashion events and on European holidays.

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Following their Italian trip in September, insiders told New Idea that Katie’s family had given Jason their blessing.

“Jason has won over both her parents – even her no-nonsense dad Martin thinks he’s a good choice for his hippie-at-heart daughter,” the source says.

A month before this meeting, the couple fuelled wedding speculation when they were seen visiting the Catholic Basilica of Santo Stefano Maggiore in Milan.

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“No-one was surprised to see them touring churches in Milan,” the source told us.

“They’re very much in love and eloping in Europe is exactly the sort of impulsive thing they’d do.”

Fans are convinced Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Jason will tie the knot. (Credit: Instagram)

The insider added that an intimate wedding ceremony could be on the cards.

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“She wouldn’t want a big wedding, she’s had that already. This is about her and Jason and no-one else,” they added.

Not only has Jason passed the test with Katie’s mother, Kathleen, New Idea also hears her daughter, Suri, has also given her blessing.

“Even Suri’s expecting her mum to come back married to Jason,” the insider noted.

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