Engaged Elizabeth Hurley’s prenup demands revealed

Engagement whispers have swirled around Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus for quite some time, and now that he’s officially proposed, the country wedding planning is in full swing.

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However, there’s some pressing business the couple need to attend to first – locking in an iron-clad prenup!

“The prenup is still being worked out, but so far it’s all fairly standard for two successful individuals embarking on their second marriage – or fourth, if you’re Billy,” an insider spills.

This will be Billy’s fourth trip to the altar. (Credit: Backgrid)

“They’ll be keeping almost everything separate and will walk away with whatever they came with before they married.”

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Liz, 61, and Billy, 65, have been blissfully coupled up since early last year, and the model hinted they’re making it official when she flashed a new, giant sparkling ring to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

With Liz’s $71 million fortune considerably higher than her country singer fiancé’s $14 million nest egg, the agreement “keeps their assets, businesses and estates fully separate while protecting any trusts for their kids,” says our insider.

Liz flashed a large and sparkly new addition. (Credit: Instagram)

“Liz and Billy plan on buying a tropical getaway, so the prenup will include provisions for a joint residence.

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“And any future projects they do together would be valued separately if they split.”

Back in July, New Idea revealed that the couple, who went public with their romance in April 2025, had been engaged since February with an insider revealing that “everyone’s been on standby for a wedding invite for months now.”

“Liz has been hinting that this is happening and has been channelling her inner bride. She does plan on wearing ivory and has been working on a new ‘wardrobe’ with Donatella [Versace].

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Liz and Billy went public with their romance in April 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Both Liz and Billy are keen to keep their nuptials low-key.

“Liz is genuinely over having big weddings after her over-the-top nuptials with Arun [Nayar],” our insider noted.

“Billy Ray’s on the same page and they’re both superstitious enough to want to do something less ridiculous and more authentic this time. The plan is for a simple town hall wedding or a small garden ceremony, but a big celebration afterwards.”

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