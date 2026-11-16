Sonia Kruger’s baby joy after losing Channel Seven gig

Congratulations to Sonia Kruger, who is celebrating a new addition to the family.

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The TV personality shared the exciting news via Instagram on November 16, with the caption, “Newest member of the family 👶💕”.

Fans have been quick to congratulate the former Dancing with the Stars Australia host, while others have asked whether the bundle of joy is hers!

(Credit: Instagram)

“Can someone explain who this baby is,” one follower wrote in confusion.

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The Gold Logie winner quickly clarified that it isn’t her child!

She confirmed the baby girl is her niece’s first daughter, who is called Amelia Mae.

The sweet update comes weeks after the Seven Upfronts, where the network revealed which shows are returning in 2027.

At the time, Dancing with the Stars Australia, which Sonia hosted with Dr Chris Brown, wasn’t mentioned, after it was put on pause in 2026.

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Seven’s Chief Content Officer, Brook Hall, then confirmed to TV Tonight that it’s not coming back.

“Dancing with the Stars, we can’t fund that model, even though it’s one of my favourite shows. It rates really high, great entertainment,” he explained.

“But we’re not vacating that space.”

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He added that the current economic climate has also impacted which shows have made the cut.

“There’s no doubt there’s cost pressures, but I think it’s important to note that TV, as everyone’s aware, has had a fundamental change,” he continued.

“What’s going through right now is a world economy problem, on top of something we were already restructuring. If you’re not government-funded, every business (has been sacking people). There’s just pressure on everyone’s bottom line.”

Sonia Kruger hosted Dancing with the Stars Australia with Dr Chris Brown. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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The future of The Voice Australia, which Sonia hosts, is also uncertain, especially after Seven secured I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The Voice Australia was merely a mention at the Upfronts, but it is going to return. However, there might be some changes due to its expensive format.

When approached for comment, a Seven spokesperson said it was being assessed for 2027.

“The 2026 season of The Voice was a huge success, and we are reviewing our options as part of our ongoing programming strategy,” the spokesperson told New Idea.

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“Sonia is an enduring star of Australian television and especially here at Seven. An immensely talented and versatile presenter our audiences love, fronting some of the world’s biggest and most successful formats. We’re looking forward to again working with Sonia on exciting new projects and opportunities in the very near future.”