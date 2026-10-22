Why Robert Irwin really left I’m A Celebrity amid new hosts announcement

Robert Irwin’s decision not to continue with I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has reportedly opened the door for Seven’s bold new direction.

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At the 2027 Seven Upfronts, it was announced by the network that Ricki-Lee Coutler and Jim Jefferies would be the new faces of the reality show, but former host Robert is busier than ever post-jungle.

Robert replaced Chris Brown who hosted previous seasons of I’m a Celeb. (Credit: Channel 10)

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“Robert absolutely adored working with Julia.” (Credit: Instagram)

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In a recent Instagram post where Julia shared behind the scenes photos of herself, Robert and the crew filming in South Africa, Robert commented, “The best of times.”

“The best of times.” (Credit: Instagram)

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Whilst Robert is yet to publicly comment on his I’m A Celeb successors, Julia responded to the new host announcement and wished her successors the best of luck.

“These two absolutely glorious humans are off to the job of a lifetime,” she captioned the promotional photo of Ricki-Lee and Jim.

“The ceremonial Knobkerrie is in the best of hands. Love you both & can’t even BELIEVE the high levels of fun you are about to have!!!! South Africa, up around Limpopo… is paradise. Chookas for a brilliant series. Let’s go!!”