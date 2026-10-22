Why Robert Irwin really left I’m A Celebrity amid new hosts announcement

Robert Irwin’s decision not to continue with I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has reportedly opened the door for Seven’s bold new direction.
At the 2027 Seven Upfronts, it was announced by the network that Ricki-Lee Coutler and Jim Jefferies would be the new faces of the reality show, but former host Robert is busier than ever post-jungle.
The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist has become an increasingly sought-after international television personality, with his growing commitments in the United States making another extended Australian reality television production more difficult to accommodate.
His increasingly busy personal life has also sparked speculation, with insiders pointing to rumours of a private romance as another possible consideration.
However, sources suggest there may be a far more sentimental explanation behind Robert’s decision; his close relationship with former co-host Julia Morris.
Robert has previously spoken warmly about his experience working alongside Julia, and insiders believe his loyalty to their partnership may have played a significant role in his reluctance to return without her.
“Robert absolutely adored working with Julia,” says the insider.
“She taught him so much about live entertainment, comedy and being a television host. They developed a really special relationship.”
According to those familiar with the situation, Robert had made it clear that he didn’t want to continue hosting I’m A Celebrity without Julia.
While his international career is continuing to gather momentum, insiders believe that promise may have been the deciding factor.
“There are obviously plenty of reasons why Robert might want to move on, especially with everything happening for him in America,” the source explains.
“But I think the biggest thing is that he genuinely loved working with Julia. He wasn’t necessarily interested in recreating that experience with somebody else.”
In a recent Instagram post where Julia shared behind the scenes photos of herself, Robert and the crew filming in South Africa, Robert commented, “The best of times.”
Whilst Robert is yet to publicly comment on his I’m A Celeb successors, Julia responded to the new host announcement and wished her successors the best of luck.
“These two absolutely glorious humans are off to the job of a lifetime,” she captioned the promotional photo of Ricki-Lee and Jim.
“The ceremonial Knobkerrie is in the best of hands. Love you both & can’t even BELIEVE the high levels of fun you are about to have!!!! South Africa, up around Limpopo… is paradise. Chookas for a brilliant series. Let’s go!!”