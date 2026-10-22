Meet your new hosts of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Australia is set to start with a bang in 2027, with Channel Seven finally revealing its hosts.

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The show’s future was famously in the air following the 2026 season, after Channel 10 revealed it wasn’t going to pick it up in 2027.

However, it then jumped ship to the Seven Network.

Along with the show being on a new network, it’s also set to enter a new era with two different hosts.

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jefferies are hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia in 2027. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2027?

The network has confirmed that Robert Irwin and Julia Morris are being replaced by Australian Idol’s Ricki-Lee Coulter and The 1% Club Australia’s Jim Jefferies.

While fans might think it’s an odd combination, New Idea understands that the Seven Network believe the gamble will pay off.

“On paper, Jim and Ricki-Lee are probably the last two people you’d expect to host a family entertainment show together,” an industry insider exclusively dishes to New Idea.



“But that’s exactly what makes this so interesting. Their chemistry was apparently fantastic. They bounced off each other naturally and the combination just worked.”

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Concetta Caristo won the 2026 series of I’m a Celebrity Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2027 set to air?

New Idea has been told that filming is expected to commence in February, we will share more details about an air date when it’s confirmed!

We’ve had a diverse range of stars on the show over the years, so who will go on in 2027? (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is going on I’m a Celebrity Australia in 2027?

Seven is remaining tight-lipped about who is stepping into the jungle, but before this, an all-stars season was in the works.

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Former winner Brendan Fevola confirmed it in 2026, with New Idea also hearing whispers of this.

“Ten was absolutely looking at a nostalgia season,” a source close to production claims.

“Former winners, fan favourites and memorable campmates had already started getting phone calls.”

However, we were told this presented challenges.

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“There’s only around a dozen actual winners to choose from, and not everybody wants to do it again,” the insider continued.

“When you’ve had close to 170 celebrities through ‘the jungle’ over the years, that’s a much richer group to mine from.

“Audiences remember the chaos-makers, the unexpected friendships and the celebrities who never quite got their redemption story.”

Where can I watch I’m a Celebrity in Australia in 2027?

You can watch the upcoming season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Channel Seven, and previous seasons on 10.com.au.

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