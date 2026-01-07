Former Brisbane Broncos NRL legend Sam Thaiday was crowned the 2025 King of the Jungle, winning for charity Find Ya Feet.

After 29 days in the jungle, viewers voted him as their winner over runners-up Matty J and Reggie Bird.

The sportsman, 40, was a firm fan favourite to win the 2025 series because of his can-do attitude and optimistic approach to life.

Speaking with New Idea after his win, Sam admitted he was “very happy” with the result.

“It was a great final three. I was surprised to be in the final three and even more surprised when my name was read out,” he said.

“I was glad I got the opportunity to break the rugby league mould. I think a lot of people would have known me for my footy days.

“I was pretty crazy and intense out there on the footy field, but a lot of people in those footy circles would have told you that I’m more than just the crazy guy on the field.

“And now everyone else [in Australia] has seen that as well.”

Surprisingly, Sam had never watched IAC before being cast, but he made sure to then binge-watch the show before his jungle debut.

“You can’t prepare for what you go through though. I was just glad I got the chance to be a part of it. If anything, it exceeded my expectations,” he added.