I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia! is like the more gruesome and gruelling older sister to Big Brother, albeit on a different network!
Except, instead of chucking a bunch of celebrities into a hotel, we see famous faces enter the jungle to eat gross foods and compete in trials. And we lap up every second.
So far, we have witnessed 11 kings and queens of the jungle be crowned, with the 2026 winner yet to be decided.
From Freddie Flintoff to Abbie Chatfield, we’ve done some digging to find out what the former winners are up to these days.
Scroll on for everything you need to know.
Freddie Flintoff
Season 1, 2015
The former English cricketer was crowned the King of the Jungle in the inaugural season, beating former Aussie rules footballer Barry Hall and radio host Chrissie Swan.
“It is a bit strange because an Englishman wins something Australian,” Flintoff said upon winning for the McGrath Foundation.
“I tried for years, and I’m used to going home with absolutely nothing, and finally I have won something.”
Since retiring from professional cricket in 2009, Freddie has starred in several TV projects, including Sky One’s A League of Their Own, Australian Ninja Warrior, and was a presenter on the popular BBC Two show Top Gear, from 2019 until 2022, when the show was taken off air after Freddie was involved in a car crash.
At the time, Freddie was airlifted to the hospital with facial and rib injuries after the vehicle he was driving rolled over at the Top Gear test track in Surrey.
“I looked to the ground, and I’d either get hit on the side or I break my neck. And the best chance is [to] go face down,” he recalled in his Disney+ documentary, Flintoff.
Freddie has made a remarkable recovery following the incident, though he still has lingering physical and mental symptoms.
His son, Corey, said at the time, “We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”
Freddie shares Corey and three other children, Holly, Rocky and Preston, with his wife, Rachel.
Brendan Fevola
Season 2, 2016
During the second series of IAC, an Aussie took back the crown when former AFL player Brendan Fevola was named King of the Jungle.
Despite playing for the Shane Warne Foundation, upon winning, Brendan decided to give half of his winnings to the runner-up, Paul “The Chief” Harragon’s charity.
“I know that I’ve won $100,000… But I’m going to give $50,000 to the Mark Hughes Foundation,” he said.
The same year he won the coveted title, Brendan joined FOX FM to host what is now called Fifi, Fev & Byron with Fifi Box and Bryan Cooke.
He made his reality television return in 2023 as ‘The Captain’ on The Masked Singer Australia.
Last year, he also competed on The Amazing Race Australia with his daughter Leni.
Leni left the show after falling unwell during the seventh leg of the race, with Brendan continuing solo before deciding to also walk away.
Brendan shares children Leni, Lulu and Tobi with his partner, Alex, while he is also a stepfather to her other daughter, Mia.
Casey Donovan
Season 3, 2017
The first Queen of the Jungle was former Australian Idol champ Casey Donovan, who competed for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.
“I need to stop looking over my shoulder and appreciate that the people of Australia and the people at home have really liked me for me… it feels nice,” Casey told News Corp Australia after her win.
Following her stint on the gruelling reality show, she competed in and placed second in the national final of Eurovision – Australia Decides in 2019, for a chance to represent the country the following year.
Casey also starred as Mama Morton in the Aussie revival of the musical Chicago, as well as other roles in the likes of 9 to 5, & Juliet, and Sister Act.
As for her personal life, Casey is currently loved up with her partner Renee, whom she met on Bumble during Victoria’s 2020 lockdown. The couple got engaged in June 2024.
“‘The day I met you, home was no longer a place, it became a person, and yes, you are a gyps,y but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life’ and with that, I said yes! 🥰,” she gushed on Instagram when announcing her happy news.
Fiona O’Loughlin
Season 4, 2017
Not just in the jungle to provide the laughs, comedian Fiona O’Loughlin won in 2018, competing for Angel Flight.
“I think I’ll be laughing til I’m 80… and that’s not far away by the way I feel today. I’m so tired and yet so happy!” Fiona said during her crowning glory.
In 2020, she released her second memoir, Truths from an Unreliable Witness: Finding Laughter in the Darkest of Places. In it, she documents alcoholism, love, marriage and everything in between.
She still provides laughs with television appearances and at comedy festivals and sheds light on serious issues. Particularly, she is open about her personal journey with alcoholism, ADHD, and asexuality.
As for her personal life, Fiona is a proud and doting grandmother, constantly sharing updates on Instagram.
Richard Reid
Season 5, 2019
In 2019, entertainment reporter Richard Reid became the first American to be crowned King of the Jungle, winning for his chosen charity Beyond Blue.
“I just thought people would get sick of me,” Reid told news.com.au in disbelief at his win. “I am the first to admit that I have an annoying voice, and I laugh like a crow … I am so amazed and bewildered that I’ve actually won. Really happy, but still amazed.”
Currently residing in Sydney and Los Angeles, the former Today Show gossip presenter has continued to make television appearances, most recently on the now-defunct Studio Ten and the Logies red carpet.
He also shares breaking entertainment news with his Instagram followers.
Miguel Maestre
Season 6, 2020
After many bush tucker trials, Miguel Maestre reigned supreme on I’m A Celeb in 2020, winning $100,000 for the R U OK? charity.
“I want to say thank you to the people I look up to, the people I love the most,” Miguel said following his win. “That is my family, my beautiful wife Sascha, Claudia, and Morgan. I want to say thank you to the family back at home supporting me.”
After being crowned, Miguel hosted The Living Room alongside Amanda Keller, Dr Chris Brown, and Barry Du Bois, until it was cancelled in 2023.
He is also a proud brand ambassador for Stockland Shopping Centres, Harris Scarfe, and is the creative consultant for Paisley Park Early Learning Centres. There, he creates recipes for their seasonal menus.
What’s more, the Spanish-Australian chef owns Maestre Enterprises (a free-range pork, small goods company), as well as Maestre Brewing Co., where he launched a Pale Ale beer.
In 2024, Miguel also hosted the revival of Ready Steady Cook on Channel Ten.
A proud Spaniard living Down Under, the beloved chef officially became an Australian citizen in 2025.
Abbie Chatfield
Season 7, 2021
Former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield went from being labelled the franchise’s ‘Gemini villain’, to winning I’m A Celebrity for the charity Dementia Australia.
“A year ago, I was the Bachelor villain, and now I’ve won the popular vote,” Abbie said upon winning.
The reality TV alum chose the charity after losing her grandmother, Carmel, to the disease.
“I can’t believe it, me doing this, everything was for Grandma. I’m so, so happy and really grateful I could do it for her,” she told Dementia Australia.
As well as continuing to grow her personal brand, the media personality went on to host Love Island Australia Afterparty, became a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, and hosted the reality TV series FBoy Island Australia. Away from television, she hosts the intensely popular conversational-style podcast It’s A Lot.
She is also an official ambassador of Vush and NormalCo, with whom she teamed up to release adult intimacy products.
The podcaster also toured her live show, The Trauma Dump Tour, across Australia.
In her personal life, she has been dating Australian musician Adam Hyde, one-half of electronic duo Peking Duk, since 2024.
Dylan Lewis
Season 8, 2022
Double J radio presenter Dylan Lewis took out the title in 2022, with his $100,000 winnings going towards Lifeline.
The Double J radio presenter previously revealed on the show that he chose Lifeline in honour of his late brother Quinn, who died by suicide.
“If you’re worried about someone or worried about yourself, you call Lifeline. You just do it, because the grief lasts forever. And I’m doing this for Quinny, I’m doing it for all my family, I’m doing it for anyone who’s ever been touched by this,” Dylan said.
The radio host was notably the voice of Mornings on Double J, but he has now moved to the Arvos slot on weekdays from 3pm.
Liz Ellis
Season 9, 2023
Australian netball legend Liz Ellis took out the title of Queen of the Jungle for the 2023 season of I’m A Celeb, donating her $100,000 in prize money to Share the Dignity.
“It’s just amazing, and surreal and funny. I feel really grateful, grateful that people voted for me and grateful that I had a brilliant time,” she shared with New Idea the morning after her win.
In the years since, the 52-year-old has continued to advocate for netball and co-hosted the rebooted Gladiators series.
Skye Wheatley
Season 10, 2024
Big Brother favourite Sky Wheatley was crowned as the winner in 2024, with the prize going to Bully Zero.
“I’m so blessed to have experienced that. I just feel like the whole journey, the whole experience has taught me so many things, and I just can’t wait to apply those things I’ve learned in the jungle in my everyday life,” she said when she won.
After leaving the jungle, Skye confessed on Instagram that it was an overwhelming experience, but she was thankful for it.
“I’ve been asked so many times what the best lesson you learned while in the jungle,” she wrote in the post. “My answer to this is: we truly need to simplify our lives as we can so easily be grateful for less and live with so little.”
She is very open about her personal life and has shown followers behind-the-scenes of the renovations of her Gold Coast home, as well as talking candidly about her cosmetic procedures.
She shares two sons, Forest and Bear, with Lachlan Waugh; however, the couple went their separate ways in October 2025.
Though they have taken “little breaks” in their relationship before, they officially parted ways after seven years together.
“Basically, you heard it here first. There has been a breakup, but then we’ve been co-parenting,” she revealed on her Nova podcast, Skye & Callum.
She said the stresses of work and raising two young children had taken a toll and made it “very hard to understand each other”.
Sam Thaiday
Season 11, 2025
Former Brisbane Broncos NRL legend Sam Thaiday was crowned the 2025 King of the Jungle, winning for charity Find Ya Feet.
After 29 days in the jungle, viewers voted him as their winner over runners-up Matty J and Reggie Bird.
The sportsman, 40, was a firm fan favourite to win the 2025 series because of his can-do attitude and optimistic approach to life.
Speaking with New Idea after his win, Sam admitted he was “very happy” with the result.
“It was a great final three. I was surprised to be in the final three and even more surprised when my name was read out,” he said.
“I was glad I got the opportunity to break the rugby league mould. I think a lot of people would have known me for my footy days.
“I was pretty crazy and intense out there on the footy field, but a lot of people in those footy circles would have told you that I’m more than just the crazy guy on the field.
“And now everyone else [in Australia] has seen that as well.”
Surprisingly, Sam had never watched IAC before being cast, but he made sure to then binge-watch the show before his jungle debut.
“You can’t prepare for what you go through though. I was just glad I got the chance to be a part of it. If anything, it exceeded my expectations,” he added.