How Sam Thaiday’s family keeps him grounded

For more than a decade Sam Thaiday played on some of Australia’s most famous fields, with thousands of fans cheering him on from the sidelines.

But for the 39-year-old, it was his darling wife and his beautiful two girls who were his biggest cheerleaders of all.

While is NRL career is the stuff of legends, family always comes first for the sporting legend. Scroll on to meet them below.

Sam Thaiday played for the Brisbane Broncos from 2003 to 2018. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Sam Thaiday?

Sam Thaiday is a former NRL player who had an extensive sporting career and played for the Brisbane Broncos from 2003 until his retirement in 2018 where he played an awe-inspiring 304 games.

He also represented Queensland in the State of Origin in 29 games, competed for Australia in Four Nations, and was part of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup winning team – representing Australia in 34 international matches in the process.

Off the field, Sam has been a Starlight Foundation ambassador since 2017, co-authored two books, hosted a podcast about elite athletes and mental health, and advocated for the education and well-being of Indigenous people.

For his work supporting charities and community issues, he also received the Ken Stephen Medal.

Sam and his wife have been together for more than 15 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Sam Thaiday’s wife?

Sam Thaiday is married to Rachel Thaiday, a personal trainer, blogger, entrepreneur, and co-host of the Am I a Bad Mum? podcast, which she hosts with friend Katie Mattin.

The lovebirds were best friends turned high school sweethearts.

In a previous interview with The Courier Mail, Rachel reflected upon the unique challenges that had come her way as the wife of a famous footballer, and how she has often been underestimated because of her husband’s career.

“In our relationship, we’ve always stood next to each other equally – not in front or behind.”

On her podcast, Rachel has also revealed that her dearest friends and mother have helped her navigate the challenges of parenting in the public eye since becoming a mother.

After marrying in 2011, Sam and Rachel welcomed their first daughter Gracie in 2013 and their second daughter Ellsie in 2016.

What has Sam Thaiday said about being a dad?

The Thaidays featured on Channel Nine’s Parental Guidance in 2021.

The couple described their parenting style as not being your stereotypical helicopter parents.

“Not like the police helicopter, more like the fire and rescue helicopter. We let them do things and we’re there, but if they fall and get hurt, we’ll go and rescue them,” he said.

The former NRL player thought of himself as a security guard at the playground watching from a distance and thought his kids had been exposed to stranger danger because fans often approached him.