CONTENT WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or visit their website here.

Zach Tuohy has had an extraordinary career in the AFL, and his family is full of his biggest cheerleaders.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant took a leap of faith when he moved across the world at the age of 19 to pursue a sporting career, and he has not looked back since.

From meeting his wife Rebecca in Melbourne to taking their love global, and welcoming two sons, their story is truly special.

Let’s take a look at their journey together from their first meeting, to their life together now.

Zach Tuohy is a part of this year’s line-up of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel 10)

Why did Zach Tuohy move to Australia?

Zach moved from Ireland to Australia when he was 19 after he was scouted to play Aussie rules two years earlier.

He spent seven years playing for the Carlton Football Club and then made his way to the Geelong Cats.

Is Zach Tuohy retired?

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant won a premiership with the Cats in 2022.

He became the most capped Irish player in history when he played his 265th game in 2023.

Throughout his career, he played 266 games and retired at the end of the 2024 season.

Zach is one of Ireland’s most prolific AFL players. (Credit: Getty)

How did Zach Tuohy meet his wife Rebecca?

The couple met through mutual friends at a Melbourne nightclub and live happily in Geelong.

They welcomed their first son Flynn in 2014 and Rafferty in 2019.

Speaking to the Irish magazine Image, Rebecca said the former AFL player popped the question in 2020.

He booked a weekend away for her birthday at Crown Towers.

“He proposed in the room, just the two of us,” she said.

“Zach had also booked a surprise dinner with some of our closest friends that I had no idea about. We then surprised them with our engagement.”

Rebecca and Zach said ‘I do’ at a marriage registry office in Melbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple decided to get married at a registration office in 2022 in Melbourne, in a small event with both their families present.

They then took their nuptials to the Irish town of Wicklow months later, where they had Zach’s father as their celebrant.

What has Zach Tuohy said about fatherhood?

Zach has written about different aspects of his fatherhood in the memoir The Irish Experiment, which he penned alongside journalist Catherine Murphy.

The book documents growing up in Ireland his family, and his stellar football career with his journey to Australia.

Additionally, he writes about joyful memories with his wife and children, wrestling with fatherhood, and his mental health struggles.

Shortly after the book was published, he told The Australian that he wondered if he was impacted by depression after Flynn was born.

“It wasn’t until a few years later I thought about whether or not I did have some kind of depression, and the post-partum stuff is not typically associated with dads,” he said.

“My wife never knew every day on the drive home, I pulled over at the same place and cried in the car. I realise now that behaviour was not normal.”

While writing a book was not something that crossed his mind, he told the publication he did it after someone said to imagine writing it for his sons.

