I’m A Celeb 2025: Meet the contestants!

As pre-production gets underway on the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, co-host Robert Irwin has been urged to call in some favours with his famous pals.

“Robert has travelled the world and the Irwins have more A-list celebrity phone numbers than Kris Jenner,” a source at Network 10 tells New Idea.

According to the source, Robert, 20, is “more connected than people realise”, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., singer Billie Eilish, and talk-show host Jimmy Fallon all on speed dial.

Robert replaced Chris Brown who hosted previous seasons of I’m a Celeb. (Credit: Channel 10)

While it’s unlikely that any of them would do the show, Robert might have more luck recruiting Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. He reportedly reached out last year but she wasn’t able to make the scheduling work.

“Maybe he can work his magic this time. Melissa is a good retro name,” says the source.

“Ten will get their chequebook out for one or two big names but that’s where the budget will get blown.”

Skye Wheatley was Australia’s Queen of the Jungle for 2024! (Credit: Channel Ten)

They are also hoping Robert can reach out to his long-time friend Rove McManus, along with Magda Szubanski and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

Other celebrities they’re keen to open discussions with are Rob Mills, Samuel Johnson, Ryan Moloney, Nicky Whelan, Simone Callahan, Sheldon Riley and drag queen Kween Kong.

“They all would be fabulous,” our source says. “They are recognisable enough and all would bring different dynamics to the camp in South Africa.”

The popular reality series isn’t for the faint of heart… (Credit: Network 10)

Who are the celebrities on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2025?

Channel Ten has yet to confirm which Australian and international celebrities will take part in the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

When will I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia premiere in 2025?

Based on the air dates of previous seasons, we expect the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia will premiere in March 2025.