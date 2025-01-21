Tina Provis is a familiar face to many Australians after appearing on Love Island not once but TWICE.

Advertisement

Now, she is gracing television once again as part of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Tina Provis is part of this year’s line-up of contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel Ten)

What does Tina Provis do?

The reality TV star is a successful influencer and content creator who has cultivated a loyal base of followers.

The Sydneysider has a background in public relations and communications and studied a Bachelor of Communications at the University of Technology Sydney.

Advertisement

She has since worked with many brands such as Afterpay, BWS, Sally Hansen, Seafolly and Sportsgirl.

The former Love Island contestant also uses her platform to speak about being a woman of colour and the importance of representation in the media.

Taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is worlds away from Tina’s glamorous career as an influencer. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What happened between Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd on Love Island?

Tina won the Australian show’s third season with Mitch in 2021, and they split three months later.

Advertisement

They then re-entered the villa separately during the fourth season in Spain, where they rekindled their romance.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant told New Idea in an exclusive interview in 2022, that they tried to make it work on the outside.

“We have a life beyond that Love Island bubble because it definitely does feel like your whole world in there,” she said at the time.

While it did not last, she told the publication she had no regrets.

Advertisement

“…I feel like this time around, it’s still been such an amazing experience and certainly with someone that, you know, I do genuinely care about and I still really care about, I couldn’t be more thankful to have that journey,” she shared.

While the pair remained amicable, she said at the 2023 FBoy Island premiere that she “fell in love with a walking red flag” both times.

Sadly Mitch and Tina weren’t meant to be. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How many times has Tina Provis appeared on Love Island?

Along with appearing on the Aussie dating show, Tina jetted off to America to compete in Love Island Games.

Advertisement

She came in as a “bomb” part-way through the show and was eliminated only a few days later.

How did Tina Provis find her Love Island experience?

While she would not change a thing about her time on the show, Tina has opened up about her experience as a person of colour.

“If you’d told me three years ago that I’d have the title of a Love Island winner under my belt (regarded as honourable and prestigious), I would have considered it near impossible for someone like me,” she penned on Instagram in July 2024.

Advertisement

She continued by saying she was familiar with “romantic rejection”, but another concern was also on her mind.

“Love Island brought to light a talking track operating in the corners of my mind: I have more difficulty finding love because of my race,” she said.

“I don’t think I’d previously faced this feeling.”

The former contestant said she had these thoughts “dating in the real world”, but her time on the show “brought clarity to these thoughts”.

Advertisement

The reality star has decided to take a sabbatical from dating. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Tina Provis dating?

In her intro on I’m A Celeb, the 28-year-old said she was “still single” after appearing on the popular reality television dating show, despite winning her first season with ex-boyfriend Mitch Hibberd.

“After dealing with all of the men in the Love Island villa, the jungle is going to be a piece of cake,” she said.

She then joked that both shows were full of “snakes”, and that she was excited to just focus on herself and making new friends at the camp.

Advertisement